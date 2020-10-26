Since this week is our East vs. West volleyball and football games, I thought I would channel my inner football coach to start this post. Any great football coach knows the game isn’t won with touchdowns; it’s won by downs. Focus on the downs and the touchdowns take care of themselves. When coaches or players focus on touchdowns, we quickly learn drastic actions have drastic consequences. This is true for organizations as well.
It is also true we all encounter new ideas on a regular basis. Everyone I talk with about innovative ideas usually wants to be thought of as someone who is open to change and forward thinking, but this is not always the case.
The truth is, when we are confronted with a new idea, we have an important choice to make. Are we going to play offense or defense? I will use a quick example to illustrate. Let us imagine your cellphone is due for a substantial system upgrade (something we’ve all experienced at some point). You have a choice after installing the upgrade to play defense with the new platform by asking questions like, “why doesn’t it work like it used to” or “now I can’t find my photos” or “I don’t like that it doesn’t have a home button.” The alternative is to play offense with a new idea and would have you saying things like, “I wonder how I can” or “I bet this will now let me” or “I can’t wait to see how the facial recognition works.”
This quick example is how we all approach every new idea we meet. If we are honest with ourselves, sometimes we play offense and sometimes we play defense. It usually depends on whether you feel you are losing something or gaining something.
There is quite a bit of research on this topic and it has to do with whether you see the world as one of scarcity or one of abundance. One is not better than the other, it’s just an orientation to your worldview.
I have found, there is nearly a universal opportunity for gain and although it is not always evident at first, once you find this opportunity for gain it is much easier to play offense.
At Victoria school district, we are focusing on downs and playing offense with some ideas presented by parents, students, and staff regarding remote instruction because make no mistake, we are playing to win when it comes to student learning.
As you all know, we sent a series of surveys and exchanges a few weeks ago and asked for ideas about areas we need to focus on as a district to improve remote learning and remote instruction.
Dozens and dozens of great ideas were put forward and we have explored many of them. We will continue to explore these ideas in the coming weeks, but one we were very intrigued by is using Friday afternoons as an early release. We believe this will allow for the quality of instruction to improve and in turn, this will lead to greater student success.
We will continue to offer campus support to students which will include academic support, monitored time to make up missing assignments, targeted interventions, social and emotional supports, and library time. This will also allow time for our staff to design lessons and engage in their Professional Learning Communities.
These are all gains, of course and we have an abundance of hope. I suspect some will view this new change in terms of losses and defense and this is good, too.
Difficult problems have difficult solutions and I recognize universal support is an unrealistic expectation. I am sure you have many questions, and we have posted information online including the updated schedule, busing information, nutrition information, and a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document.
The first early release will occur for all secondary students on Friday. We will be measuring student outcome assessments through December to determine the academic impact of this novel approach.
Our instructional continuity plan will continue to change and be modified over the next several weeks as we focus on our culture of continuous improvement in all that we do.
