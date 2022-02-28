Today is Election Day, please get out and vote. We have many great candidates here in Victoria County, they deserve your consideration. Your participation in Grass Roots Democracy is essential in maintaining our freedom.
Every four years we select candidates to run in the gubernatorial race. In Texas, if you run as a Republican and win the Primary Election, you will probably win the General Election in November.
Many people are reluctant to vote, they have many questions about the integrity of the process. I believe in the election process.
I, too, had my doubts, before I started to work in the system. I truly believe in the fairness of the election system and admire the people who work here in Victoria as election facilitators.
If all 50 states had the same system as we do in Victoria, the nation-wide results would be more honest and reflect what the electorate really want. Texas and Victoria County are a model of honesty and integrity in the election process.
This is my challenge to you. If you have doubts, go work in the polling precincts, work in the voter prep process, or in the verification of absentee ballots. You will get paid and be able to check out the system. I believe Margetta Hill, our Elections Administrator, and her staff are doing a remarkable job.
The people of the Ukraine are suffering the wrath of the Russian Empire because they dare to have a democracy with fair and free elections. They are holed up in basements and bunkers defending their homeland, trying to protect their kids from a foreign invasion.
If a puppet government is set up, they will have no legal right to vote, their rights will be negated by the Soviet Style Regime.
My father and his brothers fought in World War II to get rid of National Socialist dictators, who would corrupt elections.
My heart goes out to the Ukrainian people, the Russian Bear has descended on you, and no nation wants to stand up and protect your freedom loving people.
Victorians, go out and vote, keep our republic strong, become part of the process, keep the Bear away from our front door.
