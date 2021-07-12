We held an unsuccessful bond election a few months ago. We recognize this proposal just wasn’t the right fit for our community. However, the needs of our facilities have not changed. Many of our buildings are on life support and desperately need critical infrastructure upgrades. For several of our buildings, when it rains outside, it also rains inside.
This work includes HVAC units, work on roofs, etc. We immediately reconvened a task force with some people who agreed to stay on from the earlier task force and many new faces and voices to the group. With this new group, there is also wide consensus our buildings have critical needs.
During the last bond, we held two community forums, which were open to any and all voters who wanted to learn more. We were just starting to come out of the pandemic and vaccines were becoming available, so we were hopeful people would feel comfortable coming out to learn more. We also live streamed the events. Unfortunately, participation was very low. During the second community forum, only one community member came.
As this new task force has worked hard to come forward with a proposal, one of the things we have learned is we should not just bring the community one plan that has our best thinking and ask for feedback. Instead, we should bring some options to the community and seek advice, so this is what we are planning to do. We have two community meetings set up. The first is July 21st and the second is July 22nd. Both are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. You can join us on July 21 at Stroman Middle School and on July 22 at Shields Elementary School. If you are interested in helping guide whatever proposal comes forward to our community, you are both welcomed and invited to attend one of these meetings.
I am going to be as blunt as I know how to be. We need you.
We need for you to tell us what makes sense, what doesn’t make sense, what you can support and what you cannot support. Our kids and our teachers are relying on us to come up with something that will keep our aging buildings operational for a few years. Please mark your calendars to join us on either July 21 or 22 to learn more.
