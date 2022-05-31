I firmly believe in the power of prayer to comfort and heal those in pain. Like many of you reading this column, I try to exemplify the virtues of faith, hope, and love in my everyday life.
Yet, as St. James once wrote, “Faith is completed by works” and a person is “justified by works and not faith alone.”
We don’t elect government leaders to just pray on our behalf. We elect them to enact works that will improve the quality of our lives.
Grieving families of 10-year old children massacred in their school classroom need more than the prayers of our lawmakers. They need specific answers. These need finite actions. They need works. Governor Abbott, Senator Cruz, and Congressman Cloud have all offered their “thoughts and prayers,” yet what works are they offering to address the root causes of tragedies like this?
Here are some policy considerations beyond prayers:
1. In the past few days, some elected officials have employed straw-man arguments to perpetuate the idea that nothing can be done to stop mass shootings. Indeed, no single piece of legislation is going to prevent all horrid acts from happening again. Yet, even if one child, one teacher, one grandmother is saved, isn’t it worth it? So why not support current efforts in the United States Congress like HR 8 or HR 1446 to close loopholes and expand background checks?
Why doesn’t Governor Abbot call a special session of the Texas Legislature to implement new red flag laws and expansion of his School and Firearm Safety Action Plan introduced in 2018?
2. Mental illness is not the sole reason tragedies like this happen. Governor Abbot identified mental illness as the primary problem, yet he cut $21 million from these services statewide this past year. Other countries have higher per capita cases of mental illness, yet they don’t have these incidents frequently. Two things can be true at the same time. Mental illness is a big problem in this country, yet we also have a major problem with gun violence. This is correlation, yet not necessarily causation.
3. One does not invalidate the heroic efforts of first responders by questioning why it took over an hour to take the shooter out. Why did 19 local police officers wait in a hallway outside the classroom and not engage the shooter? What new laws or training will our elected officials formulate to ensure that police on the scene immediately engage future shooters no matter what?
4. The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and gun restrictions are not mutually exclusive. When writing this amendment, James Madison never intended the right to bear arms to be absolute for citizens of the USA. This amendment begins with the often omitted words, “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state.” Eighteen year-old citizens are not militias.
In 2022, we have the Texas National Guard and the U.S. Army rather than local militias. Moreover, this amendment does not specify what an “arm” is and given the conceptions at the time, automatic weapons for mass killing would not be the “arms” Madison intended for citizens to bear without infringement.
How is expanding background checks, closing loopholes, enhancing registries, and categorizing acts like these as domestic terrorism any infringement of one’s Second Amendment rights? Perhaps it is an infringement on the profits of gun manufacturers who have bastardized the intent of the Second Amendment by clothing it in faux patriotism to prey on the fears of the citizenry?
5. Gun lobbies and manufacturers seem to have a stranglehold on state and national elected officials. Why do we keep electing candidates who are hostages to these special interests? The failure of the U.S. Senate to approve recent legislation to declare mass shootings as domestic terrorism is just the latest act of political cowardice. Imagine if we marshaled our federal law enforcement resources to root out these school shooters like we did with foreign terrorists since 2001?
What if our schools were as safe as our airports?
6. Might we have too many guns in this country? In 2017, there was an estimated 393 million guns, 120 guns for every 100 citizens. France has 19 guns per 100 citizens. There were 288 school shootings in the past nine years, which is 57 times more than the G7 countries combined. Despite having 5% of the global population, the U.S. accounted for 31% of mass shootings on the planet from 1966-2012. How do our elected officials reconcile this disparity? This is causation not correlation.
At the end of the day, I am still going to fervently pray for the victims and their families in Uvalde, Texas and I commend our elected officials for doing so as well. Yet, we must do more than pray and at least try to enact works that curtail mass gun violence. We the people must elect leaders who will take action and insist that the horrific deaths of these innocent beautiful children will never be forgotten. So say we all.
