The election season is over, and Texans reelected Gov. Greg Abbott. He first trounced a Republican opponent, Don Huffines, who attacked him from the right, claiming that Abbott “shut down the state and put 3 million folks out of work” by acting to prevent covid-19 deaths.
Then he defeated a well-organized Democratic opponent in the November election. He is now in his third term, probably his last, so his legacy will be cemented in the next four years.
He has the ability to analyze and understand the policy needs that Texas requires. A former appellate judge, attorney general and now governor, he can help solve problems and actually make lives better for Texans.
People close to the governor say he is interested in improving public education and access to health care in Texas. And the speaker of the House seems ready to discuss these challenges. This presents an opportunity to lessen tax burdens, improve access to health care, strengthen our schools and protect our children.
Let’s start with health care. Texas is dead last when it comes to the percentage of us who have health insurance. Those uninsured patients still get sick and need care. They are cared for by hospitals and medical professionals, because that is what civilized societies do. And because the Texans have no insurance, we, the taxpayers, foot these bills. For example, in Victoria, Cuero and Port Lavaca, hospitals belong to us, the taxpayers. They serve us, whether we have insurance or not. We don’t need to drive hours to the nearest emergency room. But when they provide treatment without being paid, we the taxpayers suffer. And of course, medical care is much more expensive at the emergency room.
Today, most rural public hospitals are in danger of closing due to what is called uncompensated care. Our hospitals are providing care but are not being paid. We know this is unsustainable. Seventy-one Texas counties have no hospital at all, and 26 rural hospitals have closed in recent years. Twenty-six percent of all rural hospitals are in danger of closing their doors to the Texans they serve.
There is a solution to this, but the devil is in the details. Congress has provided funds to insure those who don’t have health insurance. Half of Texas employers don’t provide health insurance to their employees, so federal dollars are there to insure these workers so they don’t have to be cared for at the emergency room. All but 11 states in our country have figured out that it’s better to use these resources to lower health care costs and level the playing field among the states. Texas is still out in the cold.
Worse yet, the dollars that Congress appropriated for us is now going to the 39 states who do provide this coverage for their citizens. Many of these states are, like Texas, run by Republicans. They have figured out a way to preserve their sovereignty while insuring their citizens. Some states have approved Medicaid expansion, while others have negotiated different solutions that end up helping insure people who otherwise would be at the emergency room needing care without a way to pay for it.
Dead last isn’t good enough for Texas taxpayers. The governor should work with the Legislature to make this happen so we can stop sending our tax dollars to other states and insure more Texans. Arkansas and Oklahoma are our Republican neighbor states that have accomplished this, and we can, too.
And our public schools? We are 49th out of 50 states in graduation rates from high school, and are losing teachers at an alarming rate. More than 43,000 Texas teachers left the profession last year. This a lethal combination that threatens the Texas economy, which needs an educated workforce. We are near the top in economic development, but in the bottom half in teacher pay.
Diverting public funds to private players makes it even worse. We cannot let shiny objects divert us from the need to strengthen and maintain our schools, which are the backbone of our education system in Texas.
Texas can start with making sure our school districts have an annual cost of living/inflation adjustment. Just as seniors have an annual adjustment to keep up with inflation, our children deserve an education system that doesn’t fall behind. Other governors have led efforts to fund broadband internet access, so Gov. Abbott’s help with securing funding for Texas broadband access can make this a reality. This too will reap economic dividends for Texas.
Finally, the governor certainly knows the importance of keeping children safe at school, after the tragedy in Uvalde. He can, with effort, build some unity and consensus around making sure there’s funding to keep our kids safe at school. Texas doesn’t have to be in the bottom 10 in keeping our children safe. We can keep children safe and guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them.
There are plenty of Republicans who support all these goals, but they know full well that it takes leadership from our governor to make this happen. Working together and listening to teachers, parents and school board members can lead to compromise, consensus and results. The political season is over. Now is the time for action.