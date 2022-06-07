I want to thank Bobby Joe Paul for providing me with information about Port Lavaca from 1896 to 1950. His parents Johnny and Viva Paul were the owners of The Port Lavaca Wave, and he is sharing the Centennial Edition with us.
Port Lavaca and her people supported the confederacy
Texas seceded from the Union on March 4, 1861, and Union soldiers on the frontier were ordered home. One company went to Indianola to embark. They had not proceeded far when they were overtaken by Confederate volunteers, some from Indianola, captured, brought back to the city and paroled.
Benjamin Terry and Thomas S. Lubbock were in the first battle of Manassas in July, 1861. After the battle they came home and called for volunteers. Many youths responded and joined the Confederate army. A regiment of cavalry was also raised at Indianola.
In the spring of 1862, a small force was sent to guard Fort Esperanzo on Saluria Island. This fort commanded Pass Cavallo, the entrance to Matagorda Bay. In November of 1863, a company which had been stationed at Indianola was ordered to Fort Esperanzo, for news had come that the Federals were threatening the Texas coast.
The fort was bombarded by Federal gunboats, and a large force of men was landed. The Confederates, fearing they would be surrounded and their retreat cut off, evacuated the fort. However, all supplies, guns, ammunition, etc. were destroyed to prevent them from falling into the hands of the enemy. This company of Confederate soldiers made their way to Port Lavaca; but were soon ordered to Galveston.
A map showing the plan of this is now in the possession of Mr. Jay Hubbard, who acquired it from the son of a colonel who was in the battle. This son had heard his father talk about the “Battle of Matagorda Bay,” as he called it, and was anxious to visit the site of the fort, hence his visit to Port Lavaca recently. The Confederate flag which was captured when the fort was taken, was returned to Port Lavaca in 1936.The flag is wonderfully preserved, and these two articles are priceless relics which Port Lavaca should value highly. The map mentioned above was drawn by a private and shows the location of an 18 pound pivot gun, and also the location of torpedoes. The walls of the fort were 20 feet thick, 15 feet high, and the longest one was 200 yards in length. The fort was built by the Confederates and others.
In 1863, Federal gunboats bombarded Port Lavaca, which was now Confederate Headquarters. The boats could not cross the bar at Galnipper Point, so from there they shelled the town. They were probably bombarding the arsenal just below town. Some damage was done to property, but no one was hurt. Many of these same cannon balls are now cherished relics of an historic past.
On Christmas Eve 1863, the Federals, having taken Indianola, which was in an exposed position and protected only by a company of cavalry, started overland to Port Lavaca.
The Confederates met them at Norris’ Bridge, and a fight took place. Port Lavaca fell into the hands of Federal soldiers.
A small force was left in Port Lavaca, but most of the men were returned to Indianola and later ordered to New Orleans.
