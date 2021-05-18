History is rich with stories of coastal cities and towns. The busy and bustling daily life of seafaring vessels bearing people, animals, and goods has given them the distinction of being some of the earliest inhabited places in the nation. Shipping played key roles in the wars and revolutions of this country and dealt blows to many coastal ports and towns; and great storms like cyclones and hurricanes have taken many completely out. The City of Port Lavaca is one such town. The history here is long and rich when it comes to Texas, but war and storms have not spared us from losing some of our beautiful historic old landmarks.
Main Street in Port Lavaca is home to some of the oldest buildings in Calhoun County. Many have changed with the businesses they have hosted through the years; some have been damaged by the storms that have tested their strength and been rebuilt, but most of them still stand today. Port Lavaca MainStreet, Inc. has been working steadily throughout the past 32 years to restore the history, beauty, and life back to Main Street. We want to spread the word about the historical treasures and coastal beauty that can be found by visiting our city by the bay.
Main Street was known as “North Street” until the end of the Civil War. It was a dirt street on the edge of town. The business district was located on what is now known as Austin Street. At that time businesses were wooden structures, mostly two story with the business on the bottom floor and living quarters on the top floor. Cisterns were located all up and down the street to collect water for the area.
One of the better-known businesses in the area was the D.H. Regan Dry Goods Store. It was originally located in Indianola and the two-story wooden structure with its balcony and signage is clearly visible in the front left corner of one of the only known photographs of the old ghost town. Regan’s Dry Goods was known for providing quality clothing to all and for being a business that always promoted the community. Hurricanes in Indianola caused Mr. Regan to move his business to Port Lavaca around 1850 and he settled into a structure on Austin (then Main) Street. He had wanted to build a brick building but the other business owners didn’t want brick structures built there.
At the end of the Civil War in May 1865, Texas Lt. Gov. Fletcher Stockdale became the Governor of Texas when then-Governor Pendleton Murrah fled to Mexico. Mr. Stockdale had moved to Calhoun County and represented the county in the Texas State Senate before becoming lieutenant governor. He also served as president of the Indianola Railroad in the 1860’s and promoted the development of refrigerated cars for carrying beef to markets. When he became Governor, members of the Port Lavaca High School Student Council and Anchor Club traveled to the Capital to see the Governor from Calhoun County. Stockdale was Governor for three months until Provisional Governor Andrew J. Hamilton assumed office in August 1865. Although his tenure was short there were many important and pressing matters in state government that he had a hand in developing. It was also at this time that “Main Street” was moved from Austin Street to North Street linking commerce to the railroad tracks and depots on Railroad Street.
In 1896 Mr. Regan hired M. L. Seabrook to build both The First National Bank Building and the Regan Building on the new Main Street at the corner of Guadalupe Street. The First National Bank Building which is now the Clevenger building, occupied the corner. These were the first brick buildings in Port Lavaca. The bricks for them came from the Texas Brick Factory in Lolita and the mortar in the brick came from Magnolia Beach. The buildings were two storied and a staircase ran up the back of the bank building to the second stories of both buildings. The Rainbow Girls and DeMolays used it for their meetings, and The First National Bank Building also held the United States Post Office. In 1903, D. H. Regan sold his building to W. P. Regan who turned around and gave it to the Masonic Lodge 36 in exchange for one year of free rent for his dry goods business on the first floor. In 1974, Frank Alvarez purchased the Regan building. In November 2004, it was purchased by Jan Regan, great-granddaughter of the original owner.
The bank has had a number of owners over the years, housing everything from a jewelry store to an art store, and most recently, an antique store. The massive 1900 safe still occupies the downstairs floor of Cee’s Antique Store and stands as a reminder of its busy days as a bank. The upstairs has been updated with electricity, air conditioning, and plumbing to make a nice apartment-style living quarters. Jan Regan is in the process of restoring the Regan building.
Sterling Drug Store was located on the corner of Main and Guadalupe Street across from the First National Bank Building. Owner Fay Bauer Sterling was active in the preservation of Port Lavaca history and the historical buildings on Main. After storms damaged two buildings next to the Regan Building, MainStreet Inc. restored the facades as an entry way into a nice open park that was dedicated to Sterling. In 1991 while community workers were removing the plaster from the wall of the Regan building, a real treasure emerged as the original mural began to shine through. “D.H. Regan Hats, clothing, shoes, pants, and all things for clothing, 1905.” The night we dedicated the park to Sterling, we celebrated the park and the history of the mural with a standing room only crowd of about 200 people, all Port Lavaca Proud, knowing the years of hard work had paid off. The park facades were damaged during Hurricane Harvey so the park is yet again taking on a few changes due to needed repairs, but the changes will be historically in tune with Main Street and will enhance its uses by the citizens and visitors of Port Lavaca.
I have many memories of downtown Port Lavaca, like the sweet sound of the chimes that rang out from the Methodist Church, and the sound every morning and afternoon of Rubie Boyd Elder playing the piano as the breeze of salty air carried it skyward through the streets and echoing off the buildings. I was only a boy of 10 but I remember what a tradition that was. There was also a place as you came off the old causeway called “The Sailor’s Inn.” They served the most delicious fish sandwiches and buttermilk pie that a person could get anywhere in the state. Millie Roemer Miller was a wonderful cook, and I was fortunate enough to have one of those buttermilk pies brought just for me at Hatch Bend Country Club when we played golf. I look forward to sharing more of my memories and telling you of the hidden gems to be found in my home town, and I hope you will come and visit us on the bay to see and enjoy the changes and wonderful events we have in store for you.
