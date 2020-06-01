The other day, I received a package in the mail. Surprisingly, I hadn’t ordered anything recently, which left me most curious of this mysterious parcel a couple inches in width. Much to my delight upon opening, I discovered it was from an old friend. She sent me a book from her library. It stirred nostalgia.
David Burns, M.D. wrote “The Feeling Good Handbook,” in 1989. While I never owned this book until now, it was a must read and the topic of many discussions with colleagues in those days. He touted a new idea that “your thoughts and attitudes — and not external events — create your moods.” It was called cognitive therapy and it challenged the notion “I can’t help the way I feel.” Burns taught us that If you want to feel differently, you must realize that your thoughts and attitudes, more than external events, create your feelings, and this simple but revolutionary principle can help you change your life.
The only questionable notion about that idea was he called it revolutionary. It was the ’80s, but it wasn’t a new thought. William James, Ph.D., who many consider to be the Father of American Psychology wrote, “The greatest discovery of my generation is that a human being can alter his life by altering his attitudes.” He wrote that in the ’80s also. Not the 1980s, however. His generation was the 1880s.
The idea that our thoughts and perceptions determine how we feel about something, regardless of what that something is, still causes people to do double-take and say, “Really?” It’s a centuries old idea but still sounds revolutionary. Our attitude is more important than what really happens to us. Did you catch that? Read it again. Our attitude is more important than what really happens to us. James spoke this more than 100 years ago, yet it stills sounds novel. Burns reminded us more than 30 years ago, yet we thought we were hearing it for the first time.
Today, we get bogged down with the events around us and are overwhelmed with what we can’t control. Consequently, we feel out of control most of the time, but this is a feeling, not a reality. The control we want has been there the whole time. We just haven’t been looking at it. It’s a simple shift to switch from what we are looking at to how we look at it. It’s a shift from what we don’t control to what we do control. It’s a simple shift, but the result is profound. We feel in control instead of out of control. We feel better instead of worse. We become hopeful. We acknowledge opportunities and get excited about what lies ahead. We focus on solutions more than problems. The real world remains the same, but ours changes for the better.
Our world changes and our lives change, all because of a shift in attitude. The greatest discovery of any generation is that a human being can alter his life by altering his attitudes. You can alter your life by altering your attitudes. We know this but, it’s easy to forget. Until, of course, an old friend sends a reminder. Do you need a reminder? Then reach out to an old friend. It will stir all that is good inside you, and you will feel better for it. Do it soon. Because mental health matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.