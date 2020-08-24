“I never lose. I either win or learn.” Never before have those words from Nelson Mandela meant so much to me. Last week was rife with complications, but also ripe with opportunities as we came back to school for a remote start to the 2020-21 school year.
We had worked through the complicated process of getting students and staff scheduled, trained, and prepped for the start, and we were met with logistical complexities that cannot be imagined in the planning stages and can only be realized when the action starts.
While there have been bumps in the road, we did have a successful start to the year. Parents were more prepared to support home learning, teachers were prepared to deliver content using a variety of tools previously unavailable, and students didn’t face the same shock they experienced in March when COVID-19 first hit. Preparation is key.
As a staff, we came together (virtually) on Aug. 17 for our convocation to kick-off the 2020- 21 school year. We had a guest speaker present, from his backyard, under a tent. During his presentation, a thought occurred to me as he was teaching us about the importance of culture. From thousands of miles away, under a tent, in his backyard, he was the teacher and we were the students.
Convocation wasn’t a loss this year because we couldn’t have it in person, it was the opportunity to learn something new. I walked away from convocation with a newfound appreciation for the statement, “Your walls don’t make the classroom – you do.” Parents and teachers are digitally working successfully hand in hand to make the classroom experience positive for our kids.
We will continue to take this one step at a time, one day at a time,as we make forward progress this year at Victoria ISD. We are stronger together, and, we’ve got this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.