Two weeks ago, my administrative team and I had the opportunity to interview for The Holdsworth Center District Leadership Program. Every other year, districts apply to participate in this one-of-a-kind experience, founded by Charles Butt, chairman of H-E-B, in 2017. He named the Center for his mother, Mary Elizabeth Holdsworth, who taught school in the 1920s in Center Point. The Holdsworth Center endeavors to strengthen the leaders who serve educators and students. If we are selected, this leadership development program is a roughly $6 million investment in our school and district leadership over five-years.
This year, when we first applied, I learned that more than twice as many districts applied for these coveted opportunities than has previously happened and I was disheartened, knowing that our chances of being selected were greatly diminished based on the number of applicants. And then I was reminded of the power of hope and optimism. I was elated to learn we had been selected for the interview round.
Preparation for the interviews meant reading some literature prior to the interview day and being prepared for a conversation with the interview team. What I loved about both the application and interview process was that it gave us the opportunity to have some conversations we had not had previously, and to address some tacit assumptions we all had but had not yet had the opportunity to speak into being. We grew from just preparing for the interview.
Why is this so important to me, you might be wondering. From their “2020 Impact Report,” we learn 97% of the leaders who have participated in this leadership development in the past agree “Holdsworth has been influential in increasing their focus on achieving excellent and equitable outcomes for students.” That is exactly what I want, and I know I am speaking for my administrative team, school board, parents, community members, and most importantly, our students when I say this is what we all want.
Is it a sure thing? Absolutely not. These things never are. Did we do our best in preparing ourselves and put our best self forward? Yes, we did. If there are any VISD students who happen to be reading this, let me share a piece of advice that has gotten me through most of my life when setting big goals. If you are going after Moby Dick, make sure to bring along the tartar sauce.
