Today, many people recognize historic and architectural character as essential components in the identity and unique character of their communities. An important part of what gives a city character and a sense of community is its history. One way of acknowledging this history is by preserving historic buildings and structures. They may be an example of a particular style of architecture, or represent a significant era, or a milestone in the city’s history.
Victoria has a large number of historic homes and structures that are a source of pride to its citizens.
The Old Victoria Driving Tour, a self-guided drive through Victoria’s past, features over 80 properties, many of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and have been awarded Texas Historic Landmark status.
On this tour you can find structures ranging from small craftsman bungalows to large neoclassical mansions, from gothic revival buildings to Victorian/Queen Anne homes. Jules Leffland, emigrated to Texas in 1886 from Denmark.
In the following decades, Leffland prospered in Victoria and surrounding communities as a versatile architect, designing homes, outbuildings, schools, churches, civic, and business structures.
Many of the structures on the driving tour are Leffland-designed.
Unfortunately, over the years, many other of our beautiful historic homes and buildings have been lost.
Among these are the John J. Welder mansion on Main Street, the Denver Hotel on Constitution Street, and the 1900 city hall (designed by Leffland) on Juan Linn Street. And, within the past few months, the Little House, a home listed on the National Register of Historic Places as an “exceptional local example of a Victorian-era residence” was dismantled by its new owner.
Another Leffland-designed structure, Mitchell School, is in jeopardy. Completed in 1902, the VISD owned structure was named after J.D. Mitchell, one of the school district’s first trustees and a former city council member and state legislator. Mitchell School is currently for sale, and its future status and use is unknown.
Older buildings often are made with unique, valuable materials such as the heart pine, marble, or old brick. They may have detailing and features that are rare today like decorative facades, unusual glasswork, or copper lining.
Many people feel that because of this, older buildings have their own distinctive character and identity, making them more interesting than modern buildings. An added benefit to retaining and maintaining old buildings is that old methods of workmanship are also highlighted and supported.
Preserving historic structures is important because the structures connect us to specific times, places and events that were significant milestones in our collective past.
Preservation helps us maintain continuity between our past and our present by preserving a trail of how we arrived at where, and who we are today.
Our hope is that the new owners will preserve the Mitchell School and adapt it for a new use.
Older buildings, especially those built prior to World War II, are often made of higher quality materials.
Newer buildings also tend to have a life expectancy of only 30-40 years, whereas many older buildings were made to last.
It can make economic sense to retain historic buildings and improve them to meet modern codes and requirements.
