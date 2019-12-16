Donald Trump might go on record as one of the all-time great presidents.
He has taken more abuse before assuming office than any president since Lincoln.
Why is this happening to Trump? Trump has taken on the establishment Republicans, the Intelligence community, the Beltway Crowd, the Greens, the news media, Hollyweird, the disgusting East Coast intellectuals and the Democrats. All of these groups have made cutting remarks about the working class in this country.
Why has he done this? He does not need the money. He even donates his salary to helping veterans. He is trying to put America first, people like you and me, little guys that go to work every day, that do not have glamorous jobs, that love America and strive to make America that shining light on the hill.
We the “unwashed masses” strive to make a better world for ourselves, our children and grandchildren. A place that recognizes talent, not privilege; a place where folks are respected for doing a good job no matter how menial their job may be.
We are called “Deplorables” by Hillary, chided by Obama because we value God and guns; Beto tells us “Hell yes, we’ll take your AR-15.” Well, Mr. Beto, I live in Victoria, Texas; come on down and take it. I am 72 years old and don’t have that much longer to live. It will be just you and me pretty boy having a tussle on my front lawn, a little WWF.
President Trump was not supposed to win the election; the fix was in. But he was very strategic. He used the Electoral College to his advantage to beat a bad person who ran a very bad race – a person who was endorsed by all the establishment crowd who make their living “working and stealing” from the government.
Since that election, the Democrats have tried to smear President Trump. CNN news readers were stunned with the election results; many cried. Bad agents from the FBI were working against the President to make sure he did not win. Hilary paid to have a fancy dossier made to drag the President down.
Muller took years to prosecute the president. Daily headlines: “Trump is Bad.” And guess what? No evidence; just tons of words with no substance. If they can’t get him one way, they will try another – secret and illegal impeachment proceedings. Their goal to get the usurper.
Well, it does not seem to be going so well. I lived through Watergate and the threat of impeachment to Nixon. I was glued to the television. Guys like G. Gordon Liddy made a huge impression on me. He was going to go down for the wrap and did not complain. Everyone had an interest in that case.
Bill Clinton was huge news; it was more dramatic every day. The cherry on top of that sundae was the little blue dress with the stain on it. People were flabbergasted. This was not fake news.
The Adam Shift show, not so dramatic; no one cares and the Democrats look sillier every day. Trump has been beaten up, but in the end, he emerges like a phoenix out of the ashes to take his rightful place in the sun.
I have never sent a president money. Today, I sent a check to President Trump’s reelection campaign. I believe in the man.
He is looking out for me – a little private school teacher in a 70,000-citizen town in South Texas.
He is making the Europeans pay for their military presence in NATO; he is not selling us out with NAFTA; and, best of all, he is keeping his campaign promises.
Manufacturing is coming back to America. People who make things for the rest of the world make money. And best of all, he is holding the Chinese accountable for all the bad stuff they do. He is not selling us out to that gigantic market, and he has worked with and tamed the North Korean Rocket Man.
3.5% unemployment; lowest unemployment for Hispanics, blacks, women, young and old; people have jobs and are not forced to be on welfare.
President Trump comes from New York City. At first, I had no confidence in the man, but Trump is cut from a different cloth than other presidents. He actually cares about America. I feel under his leadership that my family can prosper and have pride in themselves and our country. He is a time-proven businessman running the largest economy in the world.
President Trump will win the 2020 election in a landslide. The House of Representatives will turn solid Republican. People in this country will see through this screen of lies put up by the Democrats. We will have another four years to make America great.
Barron, I am sorry that some college professor creep would come after you for your first name. Your dad’s win will be your revenge.
