It made news last week when a local restaurant patron left a note on the check telling his server that he wasn’t getting a tip because he was gay.

It's a good sign the event was newsworthy; that means there's something unusual about it, even if only its flagrancy. Certainly the prejudice the diner displayed is far from extinct, but generally these days, its overt expression usually meets with a measure of public approbation. It will, as he found out, get you banned from the restaurant. Sometimes, the customer is not always right.

In this paper's article recounting the above incident, Mr. Mendoza, the restaurant manager, said, "It's just one person, it doesn’t mean everyone else is like this."

I know he's right. But I'm old enough to remember when it wasn’t just one person; when being a jackass to someone on account of his or her sexual orientation wasn't widely regarded as being a jackass at all. It certainly wouldn’t have merited a newspaper article. Then, it wouldn’t really raise an eyebrow for a high school kid or a frat boy to say something awful like "Let's go beat the hell out of some queers." And that would happen sometimes. And it wouldn’t make the news.

Since then, I think we've become better. Partly, this was because the LGBTQ community insisted that it no longer be mistreated. Through things like Pride events, its members were able to drop the veils on which they'd depended in order to simply exist among the rest of us. While there's still much room for improvement, LGBTQ people have been able to introduce their authentic selves to the larger community and, over time, find a broad measure of acceptance despite their differences. I fail to see what's bad about this.

What surprises me now, though, is the resentment apparently harbored by those who feel that society's evolving attitudes towards the LGBTQ community is unjustly constraining. Call me naïve, I guess.

In a speech in February, a former salon owner whose defiance of the governor's early lockdown orders spawned a (thankfully) brief political career complained that schoolchildren could no longer laugh at trans kids. At its June convention in Houston, the Republican Party of Texas adopted a platform plank characterizing homosexuality as an "abnormal lifestyle choice," alienating a sizable and growing constituency of LGBTQ Republicans, who had theretofore found a home in the GOP (a log cabin, specifically). Just days before the incident at the downtown restaurant, a county official loudly pulled $500 of somebody else's money back from our own local Pride celebration in a silly gesture (other donors immediately covered that loss and more) intended to give the event an indelible stamp of official disapproval. To top it off, this week a letter writer to this paper's editor (and perhaps the target of the judge's virtue-signaling), wrote to thank the judge for his symbolic stand and to warn all other elected officials that they better send up a similar smoke signal if they know what's good for them. By the way, that letter's author did say she "could care less" about anybody's sexual orientation. Hmm...

I still think Mr. Mendoza has it right. It’s not everybody. But there are divisive voices out there trying to reverse the LGBTQ community's hard-fought gains in respect, tolerance and acceptance among the greater society. Resist them. Let's make sure that these toxic episodes remain rare enough to be newsworthy when they occur. America is better, stronger, and more just for the progress that's been made.