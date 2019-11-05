Victoria ISD is part of the System of Great Schools (SGS) Network. The Texas Education Agency launched the SGS Network to support school districts across Texas to develop a locally designed system- level innovation and problem-solving approach. The goal is to build the capacity of school districts to create high-quality, best-fit school options for all students. As you are aware, VISD has been working to implement many SGS strategies.
VISD is planning to open an Early Childhood Center to serve children ages 3 through first grade at the FW Gross Campus. Several months ago, I wrote about the importance of the first 720 days of a child’s education. That’s the average number of days in four years of school. The 720 days that are mission critical for us are the four years between preschool and first grade.
These 720 days are where students must learn to read. They must master basic numeracy concepts. They must develop a sense of social order, a sense of ethics, a sense of responsibility, a sense of compassion, a sense of intrinsic motivation and restraint.
For me, the 720-day window is like a ramp with a big predictive gateway at the end of it. If students can hit certain markers in those 720 days and pass through the gateway, we can almost ensure they will have a successful launch a decade later when they walk the graduation stage. By creating opportunities for students to attend a school focused solely on grades EC-3 through first grade, we can make sure we are giving our students the mission critical skills they will need to be successful in school and life.
To expand the great options for students in VISD, we are currently seeking an innovative partner to create an Early Childhood Center who is just as committed as we are to creating a rigorous academic program for young learners focused on the development of the whole child. The partner would also commit to promoting parent and community involvement and engagement through extensive wraparound supports for students and their families.
Additionally, as we select a partner for our Early Childhood Center it is important to us that the expertise in Early Childhood education they bring to the table can be shared with all VISD staff. The Early Childhood Center will serve as a learning lab for VISD staff as well as high school students enrolled in our Education and Training P-TECH to be implemented in the 2021-22 school year.
The process to expand great options for students is to administer a Call for Quality Schools. The Call for Quality Schools is an application process designed for us to identify high-capacity partner organizations that will be the best fit and best equipped to meet our vision of the Early Childhood Center.
Friday, VISD issued its first Call for Quality School for an EC 3-1st Early Childhood Center located at FW Gross. We will be reaching out to UH-V, Pre-K 4 SA (a not-for-profit entity that currently partners with many schools in San Antonio), Young Learners (an Early Childhood Center in Houston) and the Children’s Learning Institute (a division of UT Health Science Center Houston) and invite them to participate in the Call for Quality Schools. In order to get the maximum number of quality applicants, it will also be posted on our VISD website and will run in the Advocate.
Interested applicants would complete an application detailing comprehensive information about themselves, including how their educational, operational and financial plans will serve to meet VISD’s needs. Applications will then be evaluated by a review committee consisting of at least three members, including at least one district staff member and one external evaluator, with relevant and diverse expertise. The review committee will submit a recommendation to the superintendent for approval. The superintendent will then submit the recommendation to the Board of Trustees for approval or denial. If approved, the district would then enter an SB 1882 partnership with the approved applicant.
An SB 1882 partnership allows for school districts to create innovative opportunities for their students. There are several benefits to entering an SB 1882 partnership. One benefit is TEA provides about $1,000 per student in additional funding for the life of the partnership. The other benefit is schools who are under an SB 1882 partnership will be exempt from specific accountability exemptions.
We will continue to provide information through the monthly Administration Reports, which can be found on our website, and I will continue to provide information here as I am able. Our tentative timeline for this work is:
- Nov. 1: Issue the Call for Quality Schools
- Nov. 15: Notice of Intent to Apply is due to the district
- Dec. 13: Applications are due to the district
- Feb. 20, 2020: Board of Trustees will approve or deny fall 2019 Call for Quality Schools applications
How exciting is this! And perfect for FW Gross and the surrounding community, which is already making an effort to organize and improve that part of town. Such a positive move forward for VISD and Victoria.
