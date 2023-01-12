For more than 50 years, the Victoria Public Library has been a shining light. It’s one of the most highly regarded public institutions in Victoria County. Under the leadership of longtime Library Director James Stewart, it grew and served more and more citizens, young and old. After his retirement, it continued to flourish and grow under new leadership.
People could find books in the public library on white supremacy and on Martin Luther King Jr., books on the Confederacy and on slavery and books on religious issues and civil rights. If people wanted to read about those who oppose gay rights and those who support it, the library was there. The library collections do not censor based on viewpoint, and parents can decide which books their children should bring home.
In August 2021, a small group of citizens asked the library staff to remove more than 40y books from the collection. In accordance with library policy, the staff conducted an individual review of each title and concluded that the books should be retained. The group appealed this decision to the library board. The board then reviewed the titles and voted overwhelmingly to support the staff’s decision. The library’s advisory board believed strongly in the mission of the library as a community resource serving different age groups and different interests.
Dissatisfied with this decision, the citizens began speaking at City Council meetings and Commissioners Court, demanding that the books in question be relocated. Within the next year, several library board positions came up for renewal. City Council and Commissioners Court replaced standing board members with citizens who were in support of removal of materials and were more open to banning or censoring books.
As this has unfolded, I’ve spoken with elected officials, who assure us that this is not an issue of book banning. No books will be banned. That’s good, as far as it goes. Instead, we are told, it’s an issue of which books should be set apart for children. We’re told that new members of the advisory board aren’t happy with the way the library determines age-appropriate books. The library staff is educated in helping make sure kids have access to age-appropriate books, and its decisions are not based on any discriminatory motive against any group of people.
For more than 50 years, the library’s decision making did not cause anyone any issues with the board. But now, elected officials and many board members openly criticize their own library employees. It appears that most of the books that are being complained about are ones that deal with being gay or growing up gay in challenging times.
We are told that books aren’t being relocated because they deal with LGBTQ issues, but because they are age inappropriate. But it doesn’t appear that similar books helping straight kids go through adolescence are being relocated or removed. Using race, sexual identity, religion or national origin to decide which books stay and which books are segregated is clearly unlawful, since the library is a public institution owned by the taxpayers. If an adolescent wants to read about gender issues that confront them, they should be permitted to, whether gay or straight.
We now have marriage equality for all people in this country. A move toward classifying books in a way that penalizes gays and other members of the LGBTQ community will set the Victoria community back, since it opens the library to lawsuits potentially costing dozens of thousands of dollars. It would also send a false signal that this community isn’t inclusive when in fact it is. The public doesn’t want politicians to tell us what to read, or what our kids should read.
Our elected officials should rebuild trust with the library’s talented staff, and ensure that any decisions about books include members of the communities that are impacted. We lost a library director and now we have lost many talented board members. It’s high time that all parties work together to ensure that books are available to meet the needs of the whole commmunity, and that no books are banned. The library board, like the library’s collection, ought to have diversity and to reflect the community as a whole. That diversity will make decision making better. Anything else will cause problems: legal, practical and financial.
At the end of the day, a public library serves all citizens and gives a variety of contrasting views about the world in which we live. That kind of information helps each citizen to think, to form their own views and to be productive in their communities. Of all the institutions in our community, the library is the least worthy target for criticism. It’s fiscally prudent, always improving, and is making us all better people. It’s not too late to bring people together for an outcome that avoids marginalizing members of our community, and makes our library stronger than ever.