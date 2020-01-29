The Commissioners of Victoria County have followed “dozens” of other Texas counties in passing a resolution declaring Victoria County a “sanctuary” with regard to the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. They were so confident that this represented the will of the public that they passed it with a minimum of public input. It was proposed by a veteran’s group at the November meeting, and discussed briefly at the December meeting. It appeared on the agenda for the January meeting on the Friday before it was passed Monday, Jan. 27. As these agendas are not widely publicized, most citizens were unaware of the meeting before notice appeared in the Victoria Advocate on Monday morning.
Aside from the dubious circumstances in which it was passed, one is compelled to ask some questions about this resolution. First, why do we need it? We have the Constitution, which clearly protects the right of the citizens to keep and bear arms. Does this resolution call for measures that are stronger than the United States Constitution? Does it guarantee some freedom that the founders somehow missed?
Second, what does the resolution actually mean? Does it oppose all regulations of firearms? Does it mean that existing gun laws will no longer be enforced in Victoria County? Will residents of Victoria County be encouraged to disregard gun laws? Do the County Commissioners have the legal authority to set aside the laws of the land?
A close reading of the actual resolution provides no answers to these questions. It is vaguely worded, stating little more than that Victoria County is now declared to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. One of the commissioners stated in a phone conversation that the resolution does nothing more than support the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. But, one must ask, why do we need a resolution supporting the Constitution? Don’t all Americans support the Constitution? And why does the resolution specify the Second Amendment, and not the First, or the Third, or the Eighth?
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller stated that the resolution was proposed in response to the “attack on our Second Amendment freedom” that is going on across the country. Exactly, what attack is being made on our Second Amendment freedom? Some legislators have proposed various forms of gun regulation, but these can hardly be construed as “attacks” on the Second Amendment. Few, if any, politicians have proposed the repeal of the Second Amendment.
The Bill of Rights guarantees our freedom as Americans, but it does not protect absolute rights to do absolutely anything. For example, freedom of speech does not guarantee the right to shout “Fire!” in a crowded theater; freedom of the press does not guarantee the right to print libelous statements; and freedom of religion does not guarantee the right to sacrifice children to your god. In the same way, the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms is not an absolute right. It does not exclude reasonable regulations in the interest of public safety.
Some people would disagree with this analysis, and oppose most or all forms of gun regulation. They are entitled to their opinion, just as those who support gun control are entitled to theirs. But it is hard to avoid the impression that the resolution passed by the County Commissioners was a political statement intended to commit the entire county to one side of a very controversial issue.
It is the job of the legislature to pass reasonable laws regarding the ownership and use of guns. It is the job of the courts to ensure that such laws are constitutional. It is not the job of the County Commissioners to pass polarizing political statements that do not represent the will of all the people.
We elected our County Commissioners to enact policies that will benefit all citizens of Victoria County. They should do their job and leave the politics to the people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.