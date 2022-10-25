Vela's Quick Check and Vela's Grocery store were popular businesses in Port Lavaca for almost 50 years.
The store closed sometime in the 1970s.
Here is some history about the store.
In 1928, a few months less than 12 years ago, Emilio and Ernest Vela started a small grocery store in Port Lavaca. Little did they dream that by 1940 they would be the owners and operators of one of the largest and most flourishing mercantile businesses in Calhoun County. But such is the case, and it has been accomplished by their constant efforts to serve the people of this community with the very finest at the most reasonable prices compatible with quality, according to the book "50th Anniversary of the Port Lavaca Wave," by Bobby Joe Paul. The book published about 70 years ago.
A 22-foot front provided a store at that time with ample room for their first stock of groceries. Little by little, they began adding variety merchandise to their stock. Each new item called for another and today they have one of the most complete stocks in the county, including household utensils, lingerie, and lotions.
An outstanding attraction is their exclusive dealership on Mansfield Tires. They are a guaranteed product and Vela’s carry a complete range of sizes for any and all makes of automobiles.
They are also exclusive dealers for Pioneer and White Wings flour. Their vegetable counter is replete at all times with a full selection of choice fresh vegetables and fruits. Many “out of season” products, usually only obtainable in larger cities, may be found in this up-to-date store.
Of interest to the farmer is their supply of poultry and stock feeds. The Velas and their employees have kept posted on the proper care of poultry and stock in regard to feeding and are able to give valuable assistance to those in need of it.
The owners of this store were born and raised in Mission, where they attended school and it was not until 1919 that they with their parents and brothers and sisters moved.