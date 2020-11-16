Throughout the state of Texas, there has been much discussion around providing COVID-19 testing on school campuses. Recently, TEA announced a program in partnership with TDEM (Texas Department of Emergency Management) that allows for free testing for students and staff. There are guidelines for these tests and processes by which we would test.
An important fact about the rapid test (ABBOT-BinaxNow) is it is a presumptive test. This test is only an indicator of the presence of the COVID-19 virus. A formal medical evaluation and a certified COVID-19 test would still be necessary to indicate a confirmed infection.
Also, student registration of individuals to be tested and test results will be reported by the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Last, this test has not been FDA cleared or approved.
Victoria ISD has recently been presented a second opportunity, also funded by the federal government, to conduct targeted testing and screening on campuses. This test program is called “Your Health Lab Surveillance Testing Program.”
There is no cost to participate in this program, and it is also designed for targeted surveillance of COVID. These tests are run on their PCR Molecular platform, the gold standard for COVID-19 testing. If an individual receives a positive test for COVID-19, the results (not the name of the individual) are reported to the Texas Department of State Heath Service. This test is FDA approved.
Although these testing opportunities are trending throughout the state right now, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) does not currently recommend schools conduct symptom screening for all students in grades K-12 on a routine basis.
With every decision we have made over the past seven months, we are being deliberate and thoughtful as we weigh various options before us. At this time, we do not anticipate moving forward with a rapid testing program in Victoria ISD.
Should that decision change, we will let you know via our website COVID.visd.net and on social media.
