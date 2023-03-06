This week is the start of Dr. Seuss week and Read Across America.
Last week, I wrote a fable that connected with something important to the district, accountability changes. At our board workshop this week we talked at length about accountability and our VISD strategic plan and sustainability efforts as it relates to what is working well and what can be improved upon.
Five years ago, many people from our community spent many hours together collectively writing our strategic plan. We have hundreds of people to thank over the past several years who have contributed their time, efforts and energy to various task forces to enact our strategic plan.
We are now kicking off the next phase of our work, sustainability. To stay with the theme from last week, if I were to write about this as a children’s story, it would go something like this...
Once upon a time, in a small village in the heart of the vast forest called Texas, there lived a little squirrel named Vicky. Vicky loved to collect nuts and seeds, and she was always busy gathering food for the winter. One day, as she was busy scurrying around collecting nuts, she stumbled upon a strange object.
It was a shiny piece of metal that sparkled in the sunlight. Curious, Vicky picked it up and examined it closely. It was a small compass, the kind that sailors used to find their way at sea. Vicky had never seen a compass before, and she was fascinated by it. She decided to take it back to her home in the hollow of a tree and show it to her friends.
When she got home, she showed the compass to her friends, a group of animals that included a rabbit, a mouse, and a bird. They were all impressed by the shiny object, and they wanted to know what it was.
Vicky explained it was a compass, and she showed them how it worked. she pointed to the north, and the needle in the compass pointed in the same direction. The animals were amazed, and they asked Vicky where she had found it.
Vicky explained that she had found it while she was gathering nuts in the forest. She suggested they use it to explore the forest and find new places to gather food. The animals were excited about the idea, and they set out into the forest, using the compass to guide them. They explored new areas and found many new sources of food.
However, as they explored deeper into the forest, they found that some areas had been overharvested. The ground was barren, and there were no nuts or seeds to be found. The animals realized they had not been using the compass to its full potential. They had been focusing only on finding new areas to gather food, and they had not been paying attention to the sustainability of their actions.
They decided to hold a meeting and discuss how they could use the compass to better plan their food gathering. They realized that they needed to review their goals and progress regularly to determine what was working well, what needed to be discarded, and what could be improved.
They came up with a plan to rotate their food gathering areas to allow the plants to regrow and replenish themselves. They also decided to limit the amount of food they gathered from each area to ensure that there was enough food for the animals and for the forest itself.
Thanks to their new plan and their commitment to sustainability, the animals were able to gather enough food to last them through the winter. They also helped to ensure the forest remained healthy and vibrant for years to come.
From that day forward, Vicky and her friends used the compass not just to find new areas to gather food, but also to plan and manage their food gathering in a sustainable way. They learned the importance of strategic planning and sustainability, and they lived happily ever after.