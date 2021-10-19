“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”
Thus Governor Abbott banned Texas businesses from requiring their employees or customers to be vaccinated. Or did he? Maybe he issued a mostly toothless order to placate his opponents on the right, and punt a thorny issue to the legislature, which – even under GOP control – would likely struggle with it.
If Abbott’s order was intended to prohibit Texas employers from conditioning new or continued employment on receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, it could have just said that. Instead, cloaked in a lot of language about employees, consumers, and COVID-19, it oddly outlaws what’s probably already illegal. The order says an entity can’t compel an individual to receive the jab.
So, if you’re looking at greeting cards at Walgreens, its pharmacist can’t tackle you in the aisle and administer a COVID-19 vax.
But whether the order, as advertised, bans business from imposing vaccine mandates is unclear. The problem is the word “compel.” You’re compelled to do something when you have no other choice. But many employer mandated vaccination policies allow testing and/or mask-wearing as alternatives to vaccination. The Biden administration’s proposed OSHA rule requires either vaccination or testing. If an employer names vaccination as one of multiple ways to address the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, it’s unlikely to have compelled anybody to receive the shot. As to customers, has somebody been compelled to get the jab if that was the only way he or she could score tickets to see the Killers in concert?
Employment-at-will is foundational to the business-friendliness tirelessly touted by Abbott. It means both employers and employees can end their relationship at any time and for any reason. In other words, employment in Texas is built on consent, not compulsion. If an employer terminates an employee because she wasn’t vaccinated, will that yet-unvaccinated employee be able to claim she was compelled to receive a vaccination in violation of the order? Even if an employee took the shot rather than lose his job, was he compelled to get it, or did he weigh his options in the marketplace and choose to?
Abbott is a former attorney general and Texas supreme court justice. He knows how to write an enforceable edict, and this really isn’t how you would do it. Of course, the order has induced concern on the part of the business. But regardless of whether its violation can actually support a conviction outside of the extreme Walgreens example above, the order is less about putting Texas employers in legal jeopardy than it is about responding to criticism from Abbott’s intra-party rivals.
In the aftermath of salon owner Shelley Luther’s tearing in half a restraining order enforcing Abbott’s earlier COVID-19 restrictions in a viral video, the lieutenant governor offered to pay her fine, and Allen West – then head of the Texas GOP – decided to run for governor.
A chastened Abbott learned then that nobody on his side of the ledger was going to let public health policy get in the way of political ambition (even Shelley made a run at a Senate seat), so he promptly caved and paid no political price whatsoever.
Now, when somebody fires a political salvo at Abbott that lands off to his right, he doesn’t argue, he just covers it. Gubernatorial wannabe Don Huffines charged that Abbott hadn’t sufficiently pushed back on federal employee vaccine mandates, and almost immediately Abbott’s new order followed.
Huffines was left to applaud the governor’s response and claim that he would’ve acted sooner, but from Abbott’s perspective, that’s way better than giving Shelley Luther an entire weekend to rally the torches and pitchforks.
And, conveniently, Abbott’s order includes a call to add the question of employer and customer vaccine mandates to the current special legislative session. Nice punt, sir.
Abbott’s order, while an unwanted irritation for Texas businesses, is mainly another feat of political theater that gives the governor a ready answer to critics on the right, but it’s unlikely to prevent businesses from obeying federal vaccine mandates or adopting policies to encourage or require vaccination as a means of protecting their customers and employees.
Employers should be free to choose. Period. Both parties want to get involved in the taking away the freedom for one to decide. At least that would be ideal. Just paid 2.99 for gas. HEB was pretty scarce the last two days. SMH
