We are just a few short weeks away from the start of the 2022-2023 school year and I could not be more excited for what is in store.
Academically, we are very much back on track coming off the difficulties of the pandemic. In many grades and subject areas, we have made more progress than students throughout the state of Texas. We recognize this was a collective effort between students, teachers, and the support from home. We have more things planned to elevate student learning opportunities, of course, and I am excited to share those with you in the coming weeks and months.
I want to both recognize and celebrate our teachers, staff, students, and families that supported summer learning this year. We had a record number of students and staff coming to school for several weeks and the program was a tremendous success by every measure. We believe this will continue to pay long-term dividends for student learning.
I want to recognize many of the “unsung heroes” that help make a school and district function. To all our support staff (maintenance, buildings and grounds, nutrition, transportation, technology, and campus support staff) who have worked tirelessly and flexibly throughout the summer, thank you. As a student, parent, or teacher, it can be very easy to take for granted the amount of work that needs to happen over the course of the summer and our staff are nothing short of amazing. Regardless of the obstacles in front of them, they always seem to find a way to make everything work and make our buildings look fresh for the start of the year. I state proudly that my first paying job in a school district was as part of the custodial/maintenance staff, so I know firsthand how much effort it takes and am eternally grateful.
The Bond Oversight Committee has been meeting regularly throughout the summer to keep the Mission Valley project moving forward. We have selected an architect (RMA). We have also selected a delivery method (Construction Manager At-Risk). With the CMAR on board, we can start working with the architect to design the school. This process will involve numerous groups of stakeholders at various points. Many thanks to the oversight committee for their diligence and direction.
The Business Office has been hard at work transitioning from this past school year and into the coming school year. Closing out and starting new often finds many of the people in the business office working seven days a week for several weeks in a row. Their hard work is often overlooked, but I want to recognize them here.
Talent Acquisition Support and Retention staff (some places refer to this as human resources) are tireless in recruiting new talent for VISD as we prepare for the start of the year. We still have many unfilled teaching positions so if you know of anybody who is interested in teaching for VISD, please send them our way.
Our Communications Department at VISD is nothing short of amazing. There are so many areas that our district has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years and the one compliment I hear more than any other is the quality and volume of information coming from the communications office. What many of you may not realize is that for most of the summer everything (news releases, videos, website updates, social media posts, the district app, the communications newsletter, etc., etc.,) that happened on the communications front was completed by a staff of just one person. Heroic effort.
Finally, countless teachers have been engaged in professional development throughout the summer.
For many in education, it’s like we have two very different jobs. There are nine months when students are in session, and we are focused on teaching and learning and what feels like a different job in the three months of summer when we all focus on professional development and preparation for the coming year. Many years ago, when I first began in education there was some “time off” in the summer for teachers, but that is largely an inaccurate perception in the world we currently live in. I am thankful to the teachers who are tirelessly devoted to their craft and their students.
