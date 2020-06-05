Fear. Every human on the planet experiences fear. Sometimes, as we grow older, we get over our fears. Sometimes, as we get older, we develop new fears.
When you think about things you fear, you will find that you can categorize them into two groups: rational fear and irrational fear. When a child thinks a monster is hiding under their bed or in their closet, we know there is no basis in fact for this fear. This doesn’t make the feeling of fear any less poignant. Fear is real for the person feeling it, and it all tends to feel the same, whether it’s rational or irrational.
Sometimes, getting over our fears is recognizing the difference between rational and irrational fear.
There are many ways to sort out rational and irrational fear. One of the best, in my opinion, is to pay attention to danger. Sometimes, our fears are real (for us) because they are accompanied by danger. As an example, when I was a boy, I fell into a river that I believed had frozen over and have always had a fear of drowning as a result. For me, water is dangerous and evokes fear.
My daughters, both very good swimmers, have no sense of either fear or danger near the water. When we are alert to danger, and when it is accompanied by fear, this is something to be taken seriously. I never take fear for granted, because what’s dangerous for you might not be for me and what’s dangerous for me might not be for you. If we don’t know this about each other, then labeling another person’s fears as silly is misguided.
I had a few moments this week that gave me pause. Although deeply personal, I am writing about it here because I think it is something important for all parents and teachers to consider as we prepare for next year.
In the past week, we graduated 902 seniors. Each of those seniors had the opportunity to bring five family members (4,510 people). We had ancillary and support staff present to help with the graduation ceremonies. I was mindful of social distancing, but I knew that I would be in proximal contact with nearly hundreds and potentially thousands of people in the space of five days and that gave me a moment of real pause when it comes to both danger and the fear associated. I was not just thinking about the danger to myself, but the danger I was putting others in as well. In short, I was alert to the danger and that evoked fear.
There are some who think this COVID-19 health scare holds no real danger at all. A long time ago, I decided to never argue with someone about their feelings, so I am not writing to persuade you one way or the other.
I am writing with the recognition that for some people, there is real danger associated with COVID-19, and they experience fear as a result of it. Deep and compassionate connections with other human beings means we honor and respect their feelings of fear as real.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well stated thank you
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.