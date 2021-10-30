Fall is in the air, and with new opportunities and challenges emerging in Victoria County, there’s never a dull moment serving as your County Judge. Along with the many different hats a County Judge wears, I had the honor over the past year of serving as president of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas, our statewide organization with nearly 1,300 members representing all 254 Commissioners Courts in Texas.
My one-year term as president came to a close at our annual association conference this month, and I can’t help thinking about how the last year has been one like few others. Reflecting on the many uncertainties we’ve faced over past months, I’m struck by all that we’ve encountered together, stood for together, and accomplished together in Texas county government. I’m also amazed at how swiftly my year as president flew by.
2020 was a tumultuous year which brought many new and unexpected challenges that none of us could have anticipated. A number of those challenges are still with us today, and some even expanded in 2021. We’ve grappled with COVID-19, and witnessed both prudent and misguided strategies at different levels of government in dealing with it. We’re battling a border crisis that’s exploding onto Texas, and has largely fallen on the shoulders of our state and Texas counties to handle.
We’re seeing unprecedented legal actions as executive orders come from state and federal government that often change or conflict with each other, and put counties in uncharted legal waters. This illustrates an ongoing trend that counties are contending with, as issues that have long been seen as responsibilities of federal or state government are increasingly being pressed down onto counties, and placed squarely on our agendas. This runs a wide range from the impact of immigration policies, to COVID-19 treatment, to dealing with government mandates, to infrastructure priorities, to basic questions of local control and who pays for what.
Counties are encountering all this while working to make the most of limited resources after last year’s economic downturn. Texas counties can’t just print money like they do in Washington, and unlike our legislature in Austin, counties don’t “pass the buck” to make others pay for things through unfunded mandates. With the crisis unfolding on our Southern border, most local residents expect public safety to be a top priority. This is nothing new for counties, since providing law and order was an original reason that Texas counties began forming in the 1830s, and remains one of our highest purposes today.
We unfortunately saw again this legislative session how special interests and Austin politicians want to consolidate state power and silence the voices of local officials, like when county leaders bring up how unfunded mandates add billions of dollars to the taxes on county residents, or how a broken appraisal system has been quietly shifting the burden of education funding even further onto property taxpayers.
While county government has its share of frustrations, part of the beauty of being the “government closest to the people” that our Founding Fathers held dear is that in making decisions for our counties and setting priorities in our communities, we stay close to the people we serve.
Teamwork, solving problems, and accomplishing goals are all part of what makes it such an honor to have served as president of our statewide association, and to continue serving as your Victoria County Judge. In my time as County Judge, we’ve overcome declared disasters from hurricanes, floods, droughts, freezes, and COVID-19. In addition, we’ve experienced other emergencies like chemical spills, tragic highway accidents, and bomb threats. As tough as things have been at times, it is always uplifting to see Texas counties push forward on the issues that matter, and at times when we’re needed most. While Washington is broken in many ways and Austin can seem long on promises, county government consistently delivers for Texans. County government is designed by our constitution to take a licking, and keep on ticking.
Since the first Texas counties formed, county government has stood strong through storms and struggles, booms and busts, and good times and bad. The historic county courthouses standing in towns across Texas (including Victoria) serve as places for local residents to make their voices heard, seek justice, and build a better society. While we face new challenges in our modern hi-tech world, Sam Houston’s ideal that “A leader is someone who helps improve the lives of other people or improve the system they live under” remains a guiding principle of Texas County Judges and Commissioners.
Victoria County holds a special place in history as the Crossroads of Texas, and there are many reasons to be optimistic about what the coming years hold for our county. I firmly believe that by working together, we can keep Victoria County moving in the right direction into a bright future. It’s my sincere honor to serve as your County Judge, and it’s been a tremendous experience serving alongside many outstanding leaders as president of the County Judges & Commissioners Association of Texas. God bless Victoria County and God bless Texas.
