On top of all the great task force work happening throughout the district, we are embarking on a process to refresh our 10-year strategic plan. It’s time for us to revisit this document to refresh what is still relevant and recraft our action plan to take us forward on our path of continuous improvement in all that we do.
The strategic planning group will meet for six full days of work over the next three months. Their work will culminate with a strategic plan that will be presented to the board of trustees for their approval. Approximately 80 people from throughout our community and school district have been invited to participate in this work, which I hope they will find to be both rewarding and challenging.
At various points throughout the process, I will continue to update you through colums, and you will also be able to find updates on our website. I am also committed to hosting a town hall-style forum (which we will livestream) when we get to a good midpoint on our task forces work and strategic planning to ensure you have an opportunity to have your questions answered.
If you have something you would like us to consider as part of our strategic planning process, please do not hesitate to reach out to me and share your thoughts via email, phone call or by dropping by my office. We will also run various online exchanges throughout the process to solicit feedback from our community.
A strategic plan is something not owned by your trustees and isn’t something I own as superintendent. A great strategic plan is something owned by our community. I hope you will take the opportunity to make your voice heard if you have thoughts to share, that you will engage in the online exchange of ideas or come to the town hall as we get further into the process.
