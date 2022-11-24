Cooler weather is in the air, and things continue to be busy at the courthouse and throughout the county. As we approach the New Year, one topic of public interest on our agenda is how best to position Victoria Regional Airport for the future.
Organizational changes to how our airport is governed may be coming soon, so I want to write and ensure the community stays well informed.
Victoria Regional Airport is owned by Victoria County and jointly overseen by an Airport Commission appointed by Victoria County Commissioners Court.
Under a “sunset” rule in the Airport Commission’s charter, the Airport Commission will automatically dissolve on Dec. 31. Texas law routinely puts “sunset” provisions in place for many boards or commissions to ensure a thorough review of those entities. We see these frequently at the state level as a way to limit government growth by setting dates to eliminate boards or commissions.
Since Victoria County owns the Victoria Regional Airport, the county could continue with an airport oversight structure similar to what is currently in place after Dec. 31, or operate the airport directly as a county department.
A governance study requested by the Airport Commission was completed recently, which also shed light on the pros and cons of various other structures.
Numerous ideas about the direction of the airport have been put forward over the years. One is that Victoria County should operate the airport without having an additional governing body in-between the county and the airport.
Another option is that the Airport Commission could be re-constituted with a particular focus on property development at the airport, with the county supervising day-to-day airport operations.
There have been suggestions over the years about having another government entity, such as the Port, the City of Victoria, or even a large nearby airport, purchase the airport and operate it under a long-term lease.
As a county-owned airport, we must be prudent in ensuring that taxpayers get the best value for their money from airport operations.
As the chief budget officer for Victoria County, I know first-hand that upkeep on an airport with a 9,000-feet runway is not cheap. A county-operated airport like ours, which provides the convenience of commercial air service, is also quite unique, with only a handful of Texas counties having that ability.
But Victoria County is a unique place. We are also one of only a couple Texas counties to directly own a hospital that is not part of some hospital tax district. Citizens Medical Center now employs more than 1,000 people in our community, making it one of the largest employers in our area and a major public asset.
Our county airport also contributes to the local economy by providing convenience and benefits beyond passenger flights.
Victoria County Commissioners Court has provided substantial support for the Victoria Regional Airport for decades. We have long discussed its needs and pushed for grants to rebuild multi-million-dollar infrastructures like the runway and taxiway.
We welcome the expanded presence of the Texas Forest Service at the airport and the interest that other state entities are now showing in its strategic location.
With all the different suggestions and ideas concerning the airport now, one thing is sure: The current form of governing at the airport will legally expire on Dec.31. The Victoria Regional Airport has long been an asset to our community, so like with all our county operations, I’d like to make a personal request for your thoughts and ideas about what kind of airport you want to see here.
County residents benefit from having a good airport, and local taxpayers can also gain as growth at the airport helps generate jobs and expand the county’s tax base.
The economic impact of our airport has developed over time, including significant use by the military. A recent study indicated that the airport supports the total economic activity of nearly $45 million and sustains dozens of jobs.
As Victoria County taxpayers, you have a stake in the airport your county owns, so I’m interested in hearing from you about what you think your airport should be as we move into the future.
May God bless you and our county as we enter the holiday season.