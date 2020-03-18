Editor’s note: To celebrate Sunshine Week, the Victoria Advocate is publishing a series of guest columns spotlighting the importance of open government.
Our great nation was founded on the conviction that government should be of the people, by the people and for the people. Our founding fathers believed that once the shackles of an oppressive, overreaching government were removed, true growth, opportunity and prosperity could occur. It was their passion and their vision of liberty and freedom that would go on to define the very heart of our country that we love.
It is imperative that we continue to abide by that same vision that has made America the greatest nation in the world. And one of the best ways to protect that legacy of freedom is to ensure that every level of our government is accountable to the people. Maintaining the three pillars of government transparency – open records, open meetings, and public notices – is fundamental to ensuring we remain a nation that is free. For government to be of, by, and for the people, it must first be accessible, open and available to the people.
Our Constitution provides for the protection and guarantee of certain inalienable rights of the people; including, first and foremost, the right to free speech. But free speech without unrestricted access to knowledge and information is not really free speech at all. At its core, the very first right enumerated in our Constitution is not just the right to speak, it is also the right to know. The right to know what your government is doing. The right to know how tax dollars are spent. The right to know when and how votes are cast.
Our nation was founded on the belief that government operates best when she answers to the people, and not when the people answer to the government. And the best way to ensure accountability from the bottom-up is to uphold transparency at every level of government. When votes and decisions are made in the public eye, liberty thrives. True transparency is the best defender against corruption and the best protector of our democratic republic.
Citizens have the Constitutionally mandated right to know exactly what goes on with public business, what votes are cast and how dollars are spent. As elected officials, we have power to make decisions and spend dollars because you have chosen to entrust us with that power. You’ve chosen to elect us to serve as your voice, but the simple truth remains that government business is your business and the money government spends is your money.
Texas has led the way to make government open and transparent to the people of our great state. Legislative hearings, debate and votes are broadcast and archived online, available for anyone to view at any time. Texans have a variety of tools at their disposal to monitor how our tax dollars are spent and we are constantly looking to improve access and transparency to government.
Last session, I was proud to pass Senate Bill 2, known as the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act. The bill slows property tax increases by local governments by making it easier to give you a vote on property tax increases. We increased taxpayer transparency by improving property tax notice requirements so taxpayers know who is proposing to raise rates, by how much and when and where they can make their voices heard. In addition, we strengthened public hearing requirements and increased oversight of local bond projects.
As we celebrate “Sunshine Week,” I am proud to stand up and speak out in favor of the three pillars of government transparency – open records, open meetings, and public notices. When the public is granted unrestricted access to accurate and credible information, free from spin, our democratic republic is stronger. It is an honor and a privilege to serve as your voice in Austin, and I remain committed to fighting for honesty, integrity and accountability in all that we do.
