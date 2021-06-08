Five pavilions were built on the Port Lavaca Bayfront from 1896 to 1919.
The first pavilion was built in 1896, just off South Virginia near Oblate Villa. The second was built in 1909 just off Live Oak Street, and the third was built just off Railroad Street in 1910. The excursion train brought many Texans from Central Texas to visit the Seascape Hotel and Navidad Hotel. T’was a grand time for fishing, swimming and dancing.
The fourth, known as the New Pavilion, was built out from the Artesian Well on Cypress Street in 1912.
The fifth was built in 1919 on East Main Street. It was made up of the remaining pieces of the Port O’Connor Pavilion that was partially destroyed by the 1919 hurricane. This last one was built where the Alcoa Pavilion is now.
George Ann Cormier, director of the Calhoun County Museum helped me with the information about the pavilion in Port Lavaca and Main Street. She has a world of knowledge. Calhoun County is blessed to have her. I am looking forward to working with George Ann on future projects.
As a child, I can remember the Port Lavaca Theatre giving free popcorn and theater tickets when you purchased items from any of the downtown merchants on Saturday morning.
My, there were over 100 migrant workers on Main Street. The cotton pickers were everywhere. One year when I was 13, I picked cotton for Dale Abraham in Olivia, telling my father that it was really hard work. The workers from Mexico were so fast and speedy. They always had jokes and pictures of everything to make us kids laugh. I made $29 in two weeks. That’s when I told my father I wanted to go to college. That in itself was a life lesson learned.
Main Street was always alive with people from all over the nations. I’ll never forget Faye Sterling telling me someone wrote her a bad check, and she chased him with an iron. She got the money. Another time at the Easter Saturday service, my St. Bernard dog, Brandy, went over to the church and drank all the water out of the Chapel. I had the holiest dog in town. That was over 40 years ago. God is so good. He has healed me of cancer, and I am thankful.
The house near Virginia and Main belonged to the Skarvellis family. Uncle Gus was an oysterman from Greece. The grocery business for shipping was getting started. Aristotle Onassis spent the night there in the mid-to-late 50s. Oh, yes, Wayne Roger Dunlap’s store sold Stetson hats to a local bank for all our politicians for Christmas gifts at $50 each. History in the making, it was. That was in the 1950s.
The meetings at the old Shellfish Restaurant were at 4:30 a.m., if you were not there, your home radio would be blaring “Where the hell are you? Get yourself down here to our morning management meeting.” Oh my, those were the days. There was the time the local government was not going to renew a lease to a prominent employer in town. All employees quietly started getting paid in $2 bills, the influence being was felt all over town. The lease shortly thereafter passed.
This recent Memorial Day, the Port Lavaca VFW Post 4403 had retired USMC Sgt First Class Brandon Lloyd tell us his story of how he stood over three young men’s bodies in Iraq. They had been shot. He placed them in body bags with our U.S. flag draped over them. He stood watch over them for six hours, even though he had not slept in two days. Our countrymen cannot do enough for our veterans. They too are making history. We cannot bring back the veteran men and women who died for the freedom we enjoy today. Be proud to be an American: protect our right of free speech. Always let the Freedom Bell ring, just as our ancestors did, always.
