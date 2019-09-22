Even as it recedes into history, Sept. 11, 2001, remains the hinge upon which much of our daily life in America – and around the world – turned.
Vice President Dick Cheney, in my new book, The Only Plane in the Sky, says, “I’ve heard speculation that I’m a different man after 9/11. I wouldn’t say that. But I’ll freely admit that watching a coordinated, devastating attack on our country from an underground bunker at the White House can affect how you view your responsibilities.”
I’ve spent the last three years studying 9/11 and its memory as part of compiling this new oral history of that day – the story of America’s worst day, told only in the voices of those who experienced it – and have been fascinated along the way with how much we don’t remember (or never knew) about the Sept. 11 attacks.
As it turns out, we tell ourselves this neat and clean story about how 9/11 unfolded: four planes, the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, Shanksville, all over in 102 minutes, from the first crash at 8:46 a.m. to the second collapse at 10:29 a.m. ET. Yet when you go back at look at the memories of the day, that’s not the 9/11 any of us experienced. We didn’t know then when the attacks began, nor when they ended. Even late into the afternoon, we feared more hijacked planes. Buildings were evacuated across the country. Disney even closed that day, evacuated out of fear of an attack.
That confusion was clear at all levels: President Bush was watching the day unfold on Air Force One using old rabbit-ear TV antennas because there was no email or cable/satellite TV aboard Air Force One then. (Just think about that: for most of the day, the President knew less than the average American sitting at home watching CNN.)
When we say today we “remember” 9/11, that turns out to be very different than experiencing 9/11 with all its fear, chaos, confusion and trauma, the flood of misinformation, the fog of war, the uncertainty about the future.
We don’t remember – and many of us never knew in the first place – what it was like to go down the stairs in the Trade Center. We don’t know what it was like to stand on the plaza outside and realize people were jumping. We don’t know what it was like to feel the rumble of the Twin Towers’ collapse, to pry the loose concrete from our mouths, to search for people we didn’t know whether we would find.
We don’t remember how scary it was to see smoke rising from the Pentagon, the center of our military, nor the fear in the faces fleeing the White House or Capitol Hill. We don’t remember the profound silence that had settled over America by that afternoon, as all of the nation’s aircraft were grounded, as schools and businesses let out early, and the country convened around television sets from coast to coast.
Yet these sights and sounds – the fear, the chaos, the confusion – are as important to the memory of the attacks and the world they created as the facts of that day. As a new generation comes of age who don’t remember 9/11 – and may not have even been born when the attacks occurred – it’s important to keep the emotions, sights, and sounds of that day fresh because the decisions that our nation and our leaders like President Bush and Vice President Cheney made afterwards were driven as much by the emotion and fear of that day as they were by the facts of that day.
Allowing the memories of that day to fade risks letting a new generation wonder why our country did what it did after 9/11. Never forgetting, as it turns out, is as much about remembering the reactions of the living as much as it is honoring the dead.
