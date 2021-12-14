The late November dust kicked up by Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal seems to have settled some. I hear the young man is still being courted for legislative page jobs in the offices of some of the more theatrical politicians, and he’s probably still being lionized (or vilified) in fundraising letters sent to the affluent but easily manipulated on the outer edges of either side of the political spectrum.
But for the most part, it seems like his 15 minutes of fame are nearly over, and Kyle Rittenhouse will be as forgotten as was the advice that Billy Joe’s poor mother gave him years ago: “Don’t take your guns to town, son – leave your guns at home, Bill – don’t take your guns to town.”
If this doesn’t ring a bell, it’s probably just that you’re too young. It’s the refrain from a 1958 Johnny cash ballad recounting the last, sad day of a young man, probably about the same age as Kyle Rittenhouse.
Thus admonished by his mother, Billy Joe protests, “Your Billy Joe’s a man...I can shoot as quick and straight as anybody can.” But recognizing at some level the ambiguity of the situation he’s about to put himself in, it also occurs to Billy Joe to assure his mother that he’s not going there to cause trouble: “But I wouldn’t shoot without cause, I’d gun nobody down.”
Despite his mother’s pleas, Billy Joe “rode into a cattle town.” There, he walked into a bar where a dusty cowpoke first provoked, then outdrew poor Billy Joe, leaving him shot and bleeding out on the floor. The song ends with the bar patrons gathered around the dying boy, to contemplate his last words, “don’t take your guns to town....”
The story of Kyle Rittenhouse is the contemporary re-telling of the ballad of Billy Joe. They’re the same. Discrepancies as to the amount and nature of the parental advice given, and in who died and who did the killing aren’t material.
One young man, grown restless on the farm, finds a couple of pistols; another, bored of video games lays his hands on an AR rifle. Both decide they need to take their guns to town. Violence ensues and people die.
In the song, we’re told Billy Joe “really meant no harm.” I don’t think Kyle did, either. But I do think that, buoyed by unwarranted confidence based on what each imagined it would be like, both waded into waters way over their heads, and – like anchors they couldn’t cast off – the guns they took to town pulled them under, where they found themselves in their first gunfight.
People died in both. Kyle happened to survive; Billy Joe didn’t. Having not died in his, Kyle was tried for the lost lives of those who did; he proved he acted in self defense and avoided prosecution. That’s it.
In that small coda to the original ballad, Rittenhouse was fortunate, but both the song and the real event were the same, simple tragedy.
We don’t know what Kyle Rittenhouse will do with what he’s experienced. I hope that he gained an appreciation for the advice Billy Joe’s mom tried to give her son, and that he would himself give that same advice to other young men tempted by the same sirens.
We can all encourage that result by limiting our receptiveness to other competing narratives, whether coming from the left or the right.
The bottom line is that Kyle Rittenhouse made the same juvenile and foolish choice made by the fictional Billy Joe as well as plenty of other real people.
And for that, he deserves neither to be condemned as a racist nor celebrated as a hero for the Second Amendment. He’s simply another tragic figure whose experience provides us an opportunity to learn something constructive. It’s for this and this alone that his name is worth remembering.
