There is something about a person’s hometown that just becomes a part of who they are. It weaves itself into our basic character, giving our senses a buffet of sights, smells, sounds, tastes and feelings that become our comforts and joys of the simplest kind and carry us through the ages. For those of us who choose to stay in our hometown to live and work surrounded by the most familiar of places and faces, we are lucky enough to learn and know enough to become a part of it in return. I am one of the lucky ones. My hometown is full of rich history, interesting places, and colorful, amazing people.
I have been in the Rotary Club of Port Lavaca since the 1970s, and in those years, we held our meetings at the Days Inn on Highway 35 in Port Lavaca. I remember watching Mr. Bauer drive up in his blue Rolls Royce. Boy, was it nice. Mr. Bauer is a name in Calhoun County that everybody knows well, and his legacy is well known in the nation and the state for his years building and running the No. 1 dredging company on the Texas Gulf Coast. He also gave much of his wealth to the City of Port Lavaca and Calhoun County in the way of buildings like the Bauer Exhibition Building at the county fairgrounds and The Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca. He saved, moved, and restored the Half Moon Reef Lighthouse, which is the oldest original wooden lighthouse on the Texas coast.
At Rotary lunch, Mr. Bauer would put a corner hole in the napkin and put it on his shirt to cover his tie. I remember that no matter what was going on when the clock hit 1 o’clock, it better wrap up or Mr. Bauer would stand up and say, “cut it off, it’s 1 o’clock.” After his passing when we used those napkins at our meetings, I would always be reminded of him and those lunches at Days Inn.
There was also a rich history in the rest of Calhoun County that tells of Indian raids, Texas Rangers, and wars like the Civil War, WWII, and powerful hurricanes that still hold weather records today. There was a famous skirmish between the Union and Confederate soldiers during the Civil War that took place at the Chocolate Bay Twin Bridges. Cannon balls went flying into homes along Commerce Street in Port Lavaca.
During a museum meeting I heard a great oral history by Jewel Fisher telling us about Germans off the shoreline in their submarines. She also told us about the town lights being turned off and about antenna towers on Leon Street, at Carol Hartzog’s boat building on Highway 35, and a third antenna tower at the Port Lavaca City Harbor. They transmitted a short-wave radio for communication to and from our Defense Department. Jewel and King Fisher had a world of information and history that they continued to give to Calhoun County through the years and even after their passing.
I couldn’t complete this trip down memory lane without mentioning one lady who was truly ahead of her time. In 1933 there was a movie starring Marie Dressler titled “Tugboat Annie.”
The movie could have easily been written about Louise Stapp Sharp. In fact, she was offered an all-expense-paid trip to Hollywood to be considered for the lead in the movie. She declined the invitation. Years before women in the workplace, other than home, school room, or nurse, Louise was the captain of her own shrimp boat. In fact, she had three shrimp boats and a commercial shrimp house, Sharp Seafood Co. which she later relocated to Port O’Connor.
By that time, she had grown to a fleet of 15 boats. She was known throughout the county and had a reputation of being tough. And yet, she had a heart for her business, her employees, and her fellow citizens of Calhoun County.
She was known to have a sufficient command of curse words, and even the toughest sailors said they would rather be cussed out by the toughest of seamen than be dressed down by Mrs. Sharp. When that happened, you stayed dressed down.
She sported a short man’s crew cut and wore men’s button up shirts, men’s pants, suit coat, tie, and shoes. She was reported to have put on a dress only once to go to a dance. She caught a cold and blamed the dress. She never bought, owned, or wore another one.
She was a member of the Baptist Church, and she was always giving her portion to the church and the church’s work.
She also loved and doted on her grandchildren as gently and tenderly as any grandmother. She started out going into nursing at John Sealy in Galveston, but then changed course and attended Sul Ross University in Alpine and earned a teaching degree. She taught school for several years in the Rio Grande Valley, then married. In 1925 she returned to the family seafood business and set her compass of life.
Louise ended up being elected Justice of the Peace in Port O’Connor serving many years in that office. She loved football and never missed a Calhoun Sandcrab Football game. I can still see her sitting there in the stands watching her team play. She was a legend throughout the county, and a pleasure to know.
So many wonderful people and memories I have of my hometown. My life has been enriched by finding the stories and history behind the place and people I grew up knowing. Times were slower back then; people were kinder to each other and looked out for each other in the community. What a wonderful way to live.
