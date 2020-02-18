These past few weeks have been an emotional roller coaster. We held a community forum Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and then met with our entire task force community Thursday at lunch to debrief and plan for next steps with strategic planning.
For those who may have missed our communication throughout the past few months, we have been working hard on strategic planning, which came to a pause last weekend as the group coalesced around a “findings and directions” report. This report will now guide the work of the remainder of strategic planning. The process was a wonderfully enriching experience.
As a group, we have big dreams for our community, our schools, our teachers and our kids. It is very exciting to think about our collective future, and I look forward to sharing details with you in the coming months.
At the same time, the rezoning and boundary task force has come forward with a recommendation. As part of my commitment to get as much feedback (and feed-forward) from the community as possible, we hosted two community forums, posted all the information on our website, sent parents a direct email, utilized social media to inform our community, met with community groups as we were able and invited our local print and television news to provide coverage. We recognize that boundary changes and rezoning are emotionally charged conversations, and sometimes, it can be difficult to have these conversations publicly.
Being vulnerable during these meetings requires tremendous compassion from everyone involved. We want for everyone to have their thoughts heard, honored and respected. To that end, I want to thank all community members who have suffered (suffering is at the heart of compassion) together in coming forward with recommendations from the task forces and strategic planning. To be clear, I don’t think of suffering as a negative emotion but as evidence that we are struggling with difficult decisions and wrestling through tough questions. None of this work has been easy, and I know as a group, we have suffered and struggled to come forward with the best recommendations possible.
Going into the community forums, I was hopeful our community would be both open-minded and open-hearted through these conversations. For those who were not able to attend in person or view the recording on our website, we started the forum with a review of the findings and directions report from strategic planning, had a presentation about our current and future demographic trends, reviewed the task force recommendation on rezoning, collected thoughts and questions from our community and then had a second opportunity to collect thoughts and feedback about a future bond campaign. We covered a tremendous amount of information and collected even more feedback from our community as we prepare a final recommendation for the Board of Trustees to be presented for their consideration Thursday, Feb. 20.
I want to personally thank everyone who has been a part of this process in coming together to make a recommendation and those who have provided reflective feedback along the way. I genuinely appreciate those who are both open-minded and open-hearted.
