From the 1870s to the end of 1990s, the South was a bastion of the Democratic Party.
We had many Democratic federal congressmen from the end of reconstruction to 1997.
What changed the “solid South” from the stronghold of the Democrats to the standard bearer of red Republicans, leading the charge for truth, justice and the American way?
I believe it was people that we have in Texas and especially Victoria. Let’s talk about some of them.
The Republican Women of Victoria has been a guiding force in South Texas. There is an old saying that “the hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.” I believe that is true with so many mothers who influence their children to do the right thing.
The Victoria County Republican Women has been hard at work in Victoria for more than 60 years. The group has helped with elections, local headquarters, Get Out the Vote efforts and just about any other political function or duty you can think of.
The primary mission of VCRW is to educate people on the issues that our city, county, state and nation are facing. With more than 75 active members (men and women), there are many in the group that have stepped up and made a tremendous difference politically and through countless efforts in our community.
If you need to know something Republican, these are the ladies to ask.
Each month, the Victoria Republican Women have outstanding guest speakers who talk about current problems or situations in our community and our state.
Charla Borchers Leon is a Victorian who has had a political life working at the highest levels. Ms. Charla worked as a young adult to support the Republican Party in Victoria and Texas. After she graduated from Sweet Briar College in Virginia, completing internships in Washington, D.C., she then worked at the Republican Party of Texas as Statewide Political Conventions Coordinator while obtaining her MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. On Capitol Hill she worked for the Chief Deputy Republican Whip, where she was involved in drafting, lobbying and passing legislation. She eventually became Principal Staff Assistant in the Office of Legislative Affairs in the Reagan White House, strategically facilitating support of the president’s legislative agenda in a liaison role between the president and members of Congress.
When Charla came back to Texas, she was elected to the State Republican Executive Committee for five years and became very active in the local Republican Party – and to this day is vice chairwoman of the VGOP. She and her childhood friend, now husband, Bobby Leon, returned home from careers, married and became active in the VGOP after her three-year stint at the White House.
The Republican Party in Victoria gets an overwhelming majority of the vote in most elections. By having this majority, we offset some of the other counties who have had their populations grown by out-of-state folks and who have gone from bright red to purple. This has allowed Texas to stay Republican red.
We have a low-tax, low-service state. People can work and not have their back pocket picked by the state government, like California with a 13.25% state income tax. We can go out to eat and have a new pickup and the dignity of good-paying jobs. Even folks who make a moderate wage can buy a house in Victoria.
Vote Republican; keep Texas red; protect our jobs, homes and our way of life.
If you would like to be part of the Victoria Republican Women, email VictoriaCountyRepublicanWomen@yahoo.com.
If you would like to know more about the Victoria Republican Party, contact Bill Pozzi at billpozzi@gmail.com.
