Our convocation theme this year was VISD Rising. This theme couldn’t fit better with the feelings throughout Victoria ISD. We see things rising almost everywhere we look.
Let me give some examples of things that are rising when it comes to our students: Achievement scores, the number of identified gifted and talented students, Dual Credit enrollments, Dual Credit hours earned, Dual Enrollment credits, the number of students in Advanced Placement courses, the overall scores of students in advanced placement courses, the number of students involved in P-TECH courses, the number of P-TECH courses offered, and graduation rates.
I think there is a common (and inaccurate) belief for some in the Victoria community that our schools are unsuccessful when it comes to student learning and achievement. That is a false narrative based on countless data points. Students are rising.
Another thing that is rising is our operational effectiveness. Over the past three years, we have worked hard to maximize efficiency throughout our system. Are we perfect? Of course not. When we look at the efficiencies realized from our Resource and Efficiency Task Force, merging campuses, rezoning efforts, and external audits of core services (nutrition, transportation, and maintenance) we see overall efficiency improvements. The net effect of this work is that our fund balance has improved significantly. Here too, I sometimes hear a false narrative in our community that VISD is inefficient with funds and by virtually any data point, one quickly sees we have made dramatic progress in a short time.
At convocation, we talked about things that rise. I’ll ask you to think about the same. I’m guessing several things came to mind like temperature, hot air balloon, smoke, a bathtub being filled, bread, etc. There are a few things each of these has in common. First, they generally do not rise fast. They tend to rise slowly at first and then pick up speed the more they rise. I like the story of the Chinese bamboo tree as an example.
When you first plant the tree, you water it and add fertilizer and nothing happens for a year. You keep watering and fertilizing and nothing happens for another year, and another, and another. Finally, in the fifth year, it sprouts and then grows about 90 feet in six weeks. It has been measured to grow 48 inches in the space of 24 hours. Lots of time making little progress and then things really start happening.
This brings me to the second thing all these rising objects have in common is the change mostly lives inside and needs only a gentle push from outside to make that rising magic happen. Bread has yeast inside and just needs agitation and heat. Trees need nutrients but all the components are inside the seed. A hot air balloon rises because of the heat applied to the air inside the balloon, but the air already has the capacity to accept the heat. Nothing fundamentally changes about air.
There are some fantastic things happening inside VISD. We have been rising slowly and are now on the edge of some amazing growth. We continue to recognize growth is something that happens within us when the conditions are right. We are ready. Are you?
