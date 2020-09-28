We are all starting to settle into a bit of a rhythm and routine after three weeks of hybrid teaching and hybrid learning. Every week has shown marked improvement from student participation and engagement as well as student work and tests.
I will not mislead you by saying everything is perfect, but I will tell you we are moving in the right direction.
Our teachers, administrators and support staff have started to settle into new routines, and this is a decidedly good thing. Routines are what make our lives predictable and we need predictability as much as possible during this pandemic because so much lies beyond our ability to plan.
Tropical Storm Beta from last week is an example of a disruption to many of our regular routines. If every moment of the day is something unexpected, it can have a profoundly negative impact on our life.
I suspect most, if not all, of our students have also settled into a routine. I know my family has settled into a regular routine. I have the benefit of having one remote learner in my house and one learner who has chosen in-person instruction. They have very different routines and very different perspectives of school this year. This is neither a good, nor a bad, thing. I have always believed we bring great suffering into our lives when we unnecessarily judge situations as good or bad. It is sometimes important to accept things for how they are to keep a balance in our lives. I encourage you to continue to support your learners into regular habits every day to continue to bring stability to their lives.
I hope our parents and caregivers have also started to find a rhythm and routine to their lives now that we are settling back into our school year.
I know when students are put in quarantine it greatly disrupts the family schedule. On a personal note, our family is currently experiencing a quarantine event. When I got the call that my daughter needed to quarantine, I can assure you I felt all the same things many of you have felt. I have been working these plans for over six months, and I still had a moment of pause when I heard the news.
From one parent to another, my heart goes out to you. If you are having difficulty settling into a routine as it relates to school, or because of quarantine, please do not hesitate to reach out to your school. We have people who can help.
One last routine I hope you have started is to visit covid.visd.net on a regular basis. The website is where we put the most up-to-date information, including notifications of COVID positive, information about learning and teaching, and other pertinent information. Please also make sure you are following us on some social media platform. We use each of the platforms differently. You can find us anywhere on LinkFaceTwitGram (LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). We have not yet jumped into the TikTok craze, but let’s not rule it out.
