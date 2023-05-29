To my fellow education enthusiasts: As we bid farewell to another academic year full of challenges and triumphs, a well-earned summer break is in sight, the time of the year we all eagerly anticipate. I'm speaking, of course, not just as your superintendent, but also as someone who appreciates the rich and rejuvenating rhythm of our school year, and the importance of this pause to our learning community.
Summer offers that golden opportunity to step back, take a breath, and recharge. It's that well-deserved time for our students and staff to rest and rejuvenate after months of rigorous learning, challenging assignments, and innovative projects. But beyond the barbecues and beach trips, the long, and very warm days, summer also represents an unparalleled opportunity for all of us to "grow our genius" in unique ways.
Yes, you heard it right — grow our genius. Now, what do I mean by this? Simply put, each one of us is a genius in our own way, brimming with potential, ready to be unlocked. And this summer, while we relax and recharge, we can also explore new horizons, embark on new learning adventures, and in the process, continue nurturing our own unique genius.
While it might seem like teachers disappear into hibernation as the school bell tolls for the last time, that's far from reality. They might be off the clock, but most educators are hard at work during the summer, investing their time in growing their own genius. Many attend professional development conferences, teach summer learning, catch up on new teaching strategies, and often dive into summer reading lists, all to ensure
they are primed and ready for the coming academic year.
Their dedication to learning doesn't stop at the classroom door; it's an ongoing pursuit, even under the relentless summer sun. This is not just about professional development, though. The summer also allows our educators to connect with their interests outside the school. Maybe they're volunteering at a community garden, taking up a class, or even exploring the thrills of cycling! Each experience, in its own way, shapes them, enriches their teaching, and influences how they engage with their students come fall.
For our students, summer shouldn't be any different. They've worked hard all year, and they deserve some relaxation, of course. But let's encourage them to also see this break as an exciting time to learn outside the confines of a classroom. Reading for pleasure, learning a new skill, visiting museums, volunteering — these experiences can stimulate their curiosity and spark a lifelong love of learning. And who knows? These summer activities may just inspire the next scientific breakthrough or a masterpiece in literature!
So, whether you're an educator, a student, or a parent, I encourage you to take this summer as an opportunity not only to recharge but also to discover, explore, and learn. Let's continue growing our genius, savoring each moment of summer while also nurturing our minds and hearts. Enjoy your summer, folks. May it be filled with relaxation, adventure, and endless opportunities to grow your genius!