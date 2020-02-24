I have never met Brittany Langridge, the young mom who died this week from metastatic breast cancer; yet each day, I started my morning with praying for her and I sent the word out to hundreds of prayer warriors for her.
Thanks to the wonder of Facebook, I watched this brave young woman for the past year. One of my favorite pictures was one of her husband on the riding lawnmower with their two little children, Harlyn and Jenson, while Brittany thanked him for allowing her some time to rest.
I saw her in a wild hot pink wig beaming with that contagious smile. I saw her family this past Christmas with matching pajamas having a blast getting their pictures taken. Afterward, the whole family in pajamas went out to a fast food restaurant and loved that picture, too.
Some of the saddest and most profound pictures were of Brittany with her bald head, makeup on and a gorgeous gold evening gown on with wings in the background. Or the one where her mom is kissing her bald head in such a reverent pose.
I have cried, laughed and just stared as she fought this battle. Some days, her little eyes were squinting from the obvious pain she was in, and other days, they were wide open and full of life.
My heart aches as her funeral was Saturday. This is not the ending that anyone wanted, and I realize that she hung on for a long time because she did not want to leave her beloved children or husband. It is another one of those “Why God” moments I will never completely understand. Some days I said, “God, what are you thinking?” and God probably wanted to send me to time out over my attitude.
I often looked at her contagious, amazing smile as she went through this battle and was in awe of her courage.
How many of us will leave a legacy like Brittany has? She faced the toughest battle of her life with dignity, courage, laughter and love.
It dawned on me that Brittany left hundreds of photos as part of her legacy, too. She showed her children in her actions that heroes come in all shapes, that if the unspoken happened they would see her love for them as they grow up.
As Brittany was loved in life, she won’t be forgotten in death. How could she be?
P.S. The family is asking for contributions to Harlyn and Jenson’s college fund in lieu of flowers or other gifts. You send the check to Kenneth French with Edward Jones Investment at 4611 Airline Road, Suite 201, Victoria, TX 77904.
