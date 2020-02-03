Americans seem congenitally incapable of thinking about political power in a time frame longer than the current president’s term of office.
When our preferred party is out of the White House, we grouse about the “imperial presidency” and rule by executive order. However, when it’s our guy in the Oval Office wielding the pen and the phone, such complaints mysteriously subside.
Rare indeed is the concern that the power we cede to “our guy” will at some point in the future be used by “their guy” (or gal). The result: the power of the office grows unchecked because of such fair-weather fans of executive overreach.
Nowhere is this political myopia more present than in the recent silliness regarding Second Amendment sanctuary counties.
Counties throughout Texas have adopted resolutions quoting – and misquoting – the Second Amendment (sorry Jackson County, the word “upon” appears nowhere in the amendment’s text) and asserting that no County resources will be used to enforce unconstitutional gun laws.
As the Advocate recently reported, Victoria County recently joined the rogue’s gallery of Second Amendment sanctuary counties. Far from being a boon to gun the county’s gun owners, the experience of “sanctuary cities” – cities that limit their cooperation with federal immigration policy – suggests that this move will invite reprisals from Washington and a shift in the enforcement of gun laws from the local to the federal level.
April 12, 2019, NPR reported President Trump threatened to send detained illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities as punishment for their lack of cooperation. While that policy faded in the face of institutional pushback, it represents only the latest showdown in a saga of federal animosity toward sanctuary cities. Previously, President Trump has threatened to end all federal funding for sanctuary cities, a policy since deemed unconstitutional.
In conjunction with these federal reprisals, ICE has stepped up its enforcement in sanctuary cities, specifically targeting them with raids in 2017, according to CNN. ICE and DHS officials dispute these claims.
This is not to say that sanctuary cities have caused an increase in the number of illegal immigrants detained or arrested throughout the country. In fact, quite the opposite. However, in such cases, enforcement has shifted from the local to the federal level. Where formerly municipal officers were the primary enforcement officials, now ICE and DHS agents do the bulk of the work.
Which brings us back to the issue with Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. The current administration has not demonstrated much interest in the robust enforcement of restrictive gun laws. However, favored administrations, like once-trusty ranch trucks, don’t last forever.
All of the leading Democratic candidates support either the extension of the 1994 ban on the manufacture of assault weapons or an outright ban on such weapons. With an election coming up, Second Amendment sanctuary counties could be staring down the barrel of a president armed with new, restrictive gun laws in less than a year.
In that case, the experience of liberal sanctuary cities is likely to become the fate of conservative Second Amendment sanctuary counties.
Again, this is not likely to lead to an increase in enforcement, but instead a shift in enforcement from the local to the federal level.
Counties must then ask, who do we want to enforce gun laws: local officers attuned to the needs of the community or federal officials fueled by animosity toward the insubordinate counties?
Images of jackbooted federal officers coming to take their constituents’ guns haunt the dreams of the county officials who pass these resolutions.
While this is unlikely regardless of who becomes the next president, such resolutions make more likely an only slightly lesser indignity: federal officials replacing local officers as the primary enforcers of nuisance gun laws.
(1) comment
Thanks for extending the conversation. Guns, gun laws, and Second Amendment form a Rubics cube type of puzzle. Each push forms a different alliance. The important thing is to keep looking at it from different angles and with different allies until we find a way to agreement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.