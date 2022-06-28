There’s nothing like experiencing misfortune to help see things from a different level. Three months ago, I experienced a fall that broke my right leg into pieces. Many pieces. And broke three ribs.
Most of us have seen people in wheelchairs, crutches and walkers, and perhaps we’ve thought it was sad or unfortunate. Well, thanks to state of the art medicine and lots of screws and plates, my leg will heal. Slowly.
This meant, for me, a wheelchair for any movement out of the home. The shock at being eye level with counter tops, and out of reach of cabinets was immense. I wondered how people could do this on a daily basis. Cooking, caring for one’s self and interacting with people changed dramatically.
And, of course, I was dependent on my spouse to roll me around for the most part. As I observed broken elevators, a lack of wheelchair accessible pathways and broken concrete, I remembered a song from my youth, "Walk a Mile in My Shoes." An odd song to remember, I thought, since I was not walking at all, but the song teaches that it’s difficult to understand unless we’ve experienced it.
Recently, as my spouse pushed the wheelchair up a steep street to find a house that Ernest Hemingway once inhabited, she finally said it was impossible. So she rolled us back down the street where we were greeted by two young men who asked why we turned back.
It was too steep, we said. One of the youths told us that he wanted to push me up the hill, explaining that he and his friend were in college and played soccer as well. Often, even when we are in distress, our first impulse is to say no when offered assistance. This time, we simply said yes. The two young men were friendly, polite and strong. They refused any gifts and went along their happy way after delivering me to the top of the hill.
Those two young men could offer themselves even though they’d never suffered injuries, but they experienced the joy of helping others.
For me, as I have progressed as a lawyer, I have assisted many people with disabilities, even some with wheelchairs. Yet, I had no clue about their real burdens until I was forced to live like they do. The exact same thing had happened after I began to help clients with diabetes, long before I had diabetes. Then, in June 1997, I learned that I had diabetes and would live with it the rest of my life.
That, too, helped force me to walk a mile in their shoes. And admire advocates who have no disability at all, but who spend their lives helping those with disabilities.
We hear about paying it forward, and one way of doing that is to recognize a need and address it on the spot. Those two young men didn’t know whether we were good people or not. They just saw a need and addressed it.
We can ask ourselves in this perilous era for our democracy when truth is a casualty of our times, would we pay it forward if the person in need had a Black Lives Matter shirt, or a MAGA hat? If we would, then we not only recognize that we are all in this together, but we also get the blessing of being a good neighbor.
Seeing things from the perspective of a wheelchair in a courtroom, museum and at the grocery store was eye opening and challenging for me. Yet, the random acts of kindness sent my way taught me once again that we all have the capacity for good, and that I should graciously receive the help I need while offering up my hand to others, even if I have not yet walked a mile in their shoes.
