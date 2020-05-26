Have you seen the television program “Forged in Fire”? It is a show on the History Channel and when it first premiered, I was totally hooked. To be candid, I know nothing about bladesmithing. Although I grew up on a working farm many, many years ago, we didn’t use blacksmiths. The show asks competitors to come to “the Forge” and smith a blade from start to finish. The best blade wins the competition for a cash prize. You can’t help learning just a bit about forging a blade by watching this program.
Although I am no expert, I have come to learn there is an infinitesimally small point in time that is critical to the manufacture of a good blade. If you do it right – the right sequence, the right heat, the right pressure, the right support, etc., the blade is nearly unbreakably solid, sharp and a beautiful sight to behold. If you don’t hit the right temperature or don’t temper the blade; it may not hold an edge, may crack or even break under pressure. There is always a point of high drama as the contestants work so hard on the blades for hours only to have the pressure peak right at this critical juncture.
This Spring, education across the nation is going through the forged in fire moment. As we have faced the spark and inferno that is COVID-19, we have literally burnt away so much in education that is holding us back.
We’ve come to realize that we really can educate using digital tools. We have unshackled ourselves from traditional thinking.
We have burned away the scales to see that we have massive inequity situations that need to be resolved if we are going to move forward.
Out of this forge, I believe we are poised to bring forth something that is better than when it started, stronger, more resilient and hopefully more beautiful.
Our graduating seniors are experiencing a forged in fire moment unlike any other class I have ever known. They have suffered in ways most of us cannot fully comprehend. We can all have sympathy for them, that is the ability to feel badly for them and their suffering. But sympathy is not the same as empathy, which is the ability to share feelings with another. They can only find empathy with each other and that is why although we might be “physically distancing,” I sincerely hope we are not “social distancing.”
As adults, it’s important to remember we have never experienced anything like this and truly cannot feel what they feel. Although I have great sympathy for what they have endured, I also have tremendous hope for this graduating class.
wI know they have endured a forge like no other and it has tested their patience, tested their trust, tested their relationships, tested their abilities and has tested their humanity.
This group of graduating seniors at VISD have withstood the forge and are coming into this world resilient, sharp, tempered, and unbreakable in ways that most of us cannot imagine. Further, their dreams for the future are a thing of beauty. I cannot wait to see what this group of humans are able to bring forth into this world.
To all the seniors, I close by borrowing a phrase from the host of the show, “Congratulations, you are the forged in fire champion.”
