Last week, we held our P-TECH Healthcare advisory meeting. You will recall P-TECH Healthcare is a new initiative for Victoria ISD starting next year. The P-TECH Healthcare is a new opportunity exclusively for our current eighth-grade students who will be starting as high school freshmen in 2020.
This will be a uniquely designed pathway through high school with a focus on health care. Our students will be gaining health care certifications throughout their four-year high school paths and college credit for much of their coursework. And it is all free for the students. No cost, no fees. Free is really free in this instance. It is our hope that every student will graduate high school both with a high school diploma and well on their way to a degree from Victoria College.
We have been working with representatives from Workforce Development, Victoria College, UHV and both local hospitals to ensure our students will be supported with a great curriculum and unique hands-on learning experiences as well. The students will still engage in high school coursework and will also have the opportunity to participate in extra- and co-curricular activities, so they won’t lose the experience of being a high school student.
It was one of the students on the advisory that helped us ensure our students will have a connection to high school should they choose to participate in the P-TECH Healthcare pathway.
At our advisory meeting last week, we heard updates on curricular course alignments, professional development for VISD staff (24 teachers have indicated they are interested in teaching in this new program), funding updates and upcoming recruitment plans. There is a tremendous amount of work happening behind the scenes on our P-TECH Healthcare, and I wanted to shine a light on some of this work in order to make sure you are also informed.
If you are an eighth-grader reading this or the parent/grandparent/custodian of an eighth-grade student or even if you just know an eighth-grade student who might be interested in P-TECH Healthcare as a high school pathway, tell them to keep their eyes and ears open for more details, which will be coming soon.
We are planning to limit the number of seats for this program and will likely use a weighted lottery system when we are ready to start recruiting. I will tell you more about that in the future.
As always, if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out or you can check out the P-TECH website from the VISD homepage.
