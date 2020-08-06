Each year during the first full week of August, farmers markets across the country are recognized and celebrated. Created by the USDA in 1999, National Farmers Market Week highlights the important role farmers markets play in our nation’s food system.
While many markets are open only seasonally because of a shorter growing season, Victoria is fortunate to have a weekly year-round market featuring locally grown and raised foods. The Victoria Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center at the corner of North Navarro Street and Airline Road.
Each week, local farms and businesses bring a variety of delicious foods to the market - seasonal produce, pastured meats, farm eggs, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies, freshly baked breads and so much more. All vendors must be from within 100 miles of Victoria and must grow, raise, or make anything they sell. On Fridays a list of Saturday’s vendors and products is posted on the Victoria Farmers’ Market Facebook page.
Being a food-focused market has been a great benefit to the community and to our vendors as we weather the COVID-19 pandemic. We fell under the “essential business, food and agriculture” designation by federal and state authorities, which has allowed us to remain open and continue to provide fresh foods to Victoria and the surrounding area. As meats and produce became hard to find, huge waves of customers turned to us to provide what other stores could not. We are grateful to the city and county officials who worked with us to recommend and enact best practices for safety in order to keep our market open and safe for our vendors, customers and staff.
While fresh produce and meats are the market’s biggest draw, our customers also cite building relationships with farmers and supporting locally owned businesses as reasons they enjoy shopping the Victoria Farmers’ Market. We love getting to know our customers, and they appreciate being able to ask farmers how the vegetables are grown or how the animals and land are managed.
Studies show that in addition to providing fresh foods, farmers markets also bring economic benefits to their community, as direct-marketing farmers are likely to patronize local feed stores and farm equipment dealers. This year has illustrated the importance of a healthy local economy, and we are proud to be doing our part.
What’s on the horizon for the farmers’ market? Right now our farmers are preparing and/or planting their fall gardens, which means that in the coming months we will have another crop of tomatoes, green beans, squash, onions and other favorites.
We are always looking for more farmers and gardeners to join the market. Fresh fruits and vegetables are the most sought after items, so if you have ever thought about setting up a booth at a farmers market, we would love to welcome you to our market family.
As we wrap up National Farmers Market Week 2020, I would like to extend an enormous thank-you to Victoria and the surrounding communities for the support we have received this year. If you have never visited the market, I encourage you to come out to the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center on a Saturday morning and enjoy some of the best local foods Victoria has to offer.
