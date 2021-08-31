When Sept. 1st comes around, I always remember the rattlesnake that bit me. I started the day meeting with Dorothy Burris Fisher, who would want me to meet her about her real estate at 5:30 a.m. She was wonderful to do business with. Dorothy was like Faye Bauer Sterling in that you always knew where you stood with her, and, after being a Realtor for 49 years, that is something I appreciated.
That same morning at 7, I had a grand time with Dorothy, Linda LaQuay, Sandy Mertink, and Brenda Carter as we celebrated Dorothy’s 90th birthday. We gave her birthday wishes from many elected officials from Texas, including both President George Bush (41), President George W. Bush (43), Senator Ted Cruz, soon-to-be elected Governor Greg Abbott, and many more. We certainly had quite the celebration that morning.
It was later that same day, about 5 p.m., when the action took place. After doing a bit of yard work, I reached down to pick up my garden hose, and a rattlesnake struck out and bit me on the foot. My wife, Cherre, rushed me to the emergency room at Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca. I remember walking in and hollering out “get busy, ‘cause I just got bit by a rattlesnake!”
Dr. Paul Bunnell saved my life by giving me two vials of the antivenin. I spent five days in the hospital with Paul trying to get rid of the black and blue color of my leg. “Doc, please do not cut my leg off, please save it,” I pleaded. The antivenin started working, and my leg is still with me today.
While I was in the hospital, Tiney and B.B. Browning came to see me along with Channel 25. Tiney told me she had been bitten in the same place in 1948 after she had gone on a date. The Houston Chronicle also called and interviewed me as I lay in bed. It turned out to be a momentous event in my life.
In 2018, MMC’s Dr. Peter Rojas took Cherre’s gall bladder out, and at Christmas 2019, he took out mine. Cherre and I are both so thankful for the wonderful and caring doctors, nurses, and staff at our county hospital.
In May it will have been three years since my kidney surgery. Once again, I had gone into Memorial Medical Center ER thinking I was having a heart attack. The doctor assured me that it wasn’t a heart attack, but instead a reaction to the MSG seasoning I had eaten. What a shame because it had tasted so good.
The x-ray they made showed a large tumor on my right kidney.
The next two and half months I spent traveling to M.D. Anderson in Houston. Dr. John Papadopoulo removed the cancerous kidney. The care at M.D. Anderson was wonderful. Cherre and I thank those who sent get well wishes to me in May 2018. What an experience for me to have at such a young age of 73.
I am so thankful for God being in my life and the healing and miracles he has blessed me with. My life has been blessed to live and work among the wonderful people I have come to know and love in the small town where I grew up.
I still love real estate and love helping young couples buy their first home with their little baby sitting on the table at the title company.
On Sept. 14, Cherre and I will celebrate our 25th year of marriage. We met and married through an ad in Texas Monthly along with 19 other couples. God is an important part of both of our lives, and when she talked about God in hers, I was smitten. Life is good, and we pray for our country, for good health, and for all of you out there.
For more information about the history, facilities, and services provided at Calhoun County’s Memorial Medical Center, go to mmcportlavaca.com. Or call me, I served on the hospital board for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.