Whenever I find myself in disagreement or watch others disagree about something I often find myself thinking we are all wrong about whatever thing we are talking about. A lifetime of trying to solve really complex problems has brought me to the realization that disagreements almost always stem from perceptions about the problem at hand.
Most often, we are wrong about what we are seeing, we just don’t see why we are wrong. We bring our perception into the problem and usually our perception is slanted.
For me, it becomes a game of sorts. Trying to figure out how different people see and interpret a problem and from what angle, and then putting the pieces together to gain a better understanding of reality.
Countless times, this thinking has saved me. I’m sometimes amazed about how often I am wrong and equally amazed at how much others are wrong as well. A mental picture and thought experiment might help explain better.
Imagine a cone. Some might have to remember first what a cone looks like, but then get that image in your head.
Now put that cone inside a cardboard box (technically called a cube). So now we have a cone in a cube.
Now imagine that I punch a small hole in the top of the box and ask someone to look inside (they are looking down on the cone) and describe what they see.
They will say, “circle” and they are correct. That statement is 100% correct and true for them.
Now imagine I punched another hole in the box but this time from the side. When I ask them to describe what they see, they will respond “triangle.”
They are also 100% correct and true for them.
So, two people are now saying very different things and they are both right and they are both wrong, all at the same time.
No wonder people fight. This is usually where most, many, or nearly all disagreements fall apart.
When someone becomes fixated on proving themselves right and proving the other person wrong, they have lost the bigger picture. Regardless of whether we are trying to explain why we are right or why they are wrong; we are missing the opportunity to understand.
This is why we spend so much time at Victoria ISD talking about the movement from “closed and knowing” to “open and learning.”
Closed and knowing is not a bad thing. It becomes a bad thing when that’s all the thinking that happens. Closed and knowing is a chance to share, explain, describe, etc. It is a chance to honor your genius and honor your perspective.
I am often asked to be closed and knowing about any number of topics and I’m happy to do so, as long as I get the opportunity to flip the switch into open and learning as well.
This is how we try to think at VISD with every complex issue we find ourselves up against. It is at the heart of our “ownership” culture.
