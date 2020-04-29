Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott outlined a plan to start reopening Texas. Something that everyone knew had to happen, although some are still apprehensive about possible repercussions of opening too soon. Others, in economic distress, felt it couldn’t come soon enough. In his press conference, he came short of mandating masks, but strongly encouraged it.
A few weeks ago, I saw a good illustration on Facebook about the global COVID-19 pandemic. The author of the post compared the current situation to the ocean, noting that we are all in the same ocean, but we’re not all in the same boat. Reflecting on this pandemic, I realized how true that statement was.
Those people with health concerns or loved ones with health concerns are obviously very worried about the spread of the virus.
Others, who are unable to work from home or lost their jobs, are more concerned with the havoc the pandemic has unleashed upon the economy.
Current polls reveal that more than 80% of the population feels it is too early to open up; so, even if communities begin to open, the economy will still not recover as even 60% participation translates to a major recession. So what will it take for people to be confident again to go back to work and return to some semblance of normality?
In the peace building community, the pandemic is recognized as a “wicked problem” – a problem that lacks a straightforward technical solution. Solving the health and economic crisis created by the virus is not a simple fix.
If we continue to stay at home and isolate, the devastation to the economy will cripple our country for years to come. However, if we open up too soon, or irresponsibly, communities may experience a resurgence of the virus resulting in more deaths and another shutdown. So what is the solution?
In order for reopening to be successful, everyone must respect each other’s fears; regardless of whether we think the others’ fears are justified. If only 20% to 40% of the population feel like it’s safe to return to normal activities, our economy is still facing a catastrophic recession. It needs to be a collective action.
One may feel confident that they don’t have the virus or are healthy enough to survive the virus if contracted; as a result, they may not appreciate the importance of wearing a mask or practicing social distancing in public.
However, others in the grocery store don’t know anything about you. They don’t know if you ran a low-grade fever this morning, if you are carrying the virus and are asymptomatic or if you’ve been practicing the CDC recommendations.
As a result, open or not, there will not be enough people willing to risk “going back to normal,” and the economy will remain crippled.
Regardless of one’s individual rights or thoughts about wearing a mask or not wearing a mask, we need to think about others’ concerns and others feelings and wear masks and practice social distancing whether you believe those measures are helpful.
We have to show respect for others fears and concerns. It’s the only way we are going to be able to restart our economy in a safe and successful way.
