The United States of America is now barreling down a short road to the 2020 national election. Our official election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, but voting options begin much earlier.
In late September, thousands of Victoria County voters will receive their ballot by mail and the three-week early voting add-on for in person voting begins Oct. 13.
You can register to vote until Oct. 5, and you can get an application for ballot by mail from the Victoria County Election Office (361-576-0124) or print it off the website VoteTexas.gov.
That website also has a lot of good information about registering to vote and the voting process. It’s time to start planning to exercise the right to vote that is at the core of our republic.
Voting is exciting to me. My parents, U.S. citizens living abroad, voted by mail. More correctly, their ballots were returned to the United States by way of the State Department’s “diplomatic pouch,” which, to my mind, gave voting a touch of intrigue.
I believe everyone deserves to experience the satisfaction that comes from participating in our great democracy. Voting is good for our insides, our civic soul. It reinforces our sense of belonging and our dreams of a better America. You owe it to yourself to experience that communal event and you owe it to the next generation of children.
Many enthusiastic pages have been written by people finally attaining the right to vote. Imagine the euphoria of voting for a president in a brand new country no longer oppressed by a king.
In those early days, only male property owners over the age of 21 were eligible to vote. Though euphoria may have been limited to those men of privilege, everyone else went along because, after all, any good son or daughter of Europe knew that some people were born to rule and others to follow.
Citizens of the New World did not keep the king, the crown or the kissable ring, but they did keep the concept that some people are just more important than others. That unconscious belief set up a system wherein whole categories of Americans are forced to beg other Americans for the right to vote.
It was 1828 before suffrage was extended to all white men, with or without property, and it was 1870 before the 15th Amendment to the Constitution gave African American men the right to vote.
Women had to wait until 1920.
Commonly used phrases in our history books are “were granted the right to vote,” “extended the right to vote,” “given the right to vote,” “won the right to vote”. The use of these words tells me that, from the beginning, equal did not mean equal and all did not mean all. Americans have acquiesced to a flawed system in which the economically powerful, elected or not, decide who gets to vote, and when and where.
That acceptance of discrimination was so accepted that most women did not support the 19th Amendment brought to them by their beaten and bloodied sisters in 1920 and many women today still prefer to leave governing to the men.
It took the Vienam War, in which the average age of a U.S. soldier was 19, to lower the voting age to the draft age of 18 so those veterans could vote. The 26th Amendment, passed in 1971, effectively declared that all citizens of the U.S.A. over the age of 18 could vote in federal elections. However, by then, Americans had grown quite comfortable with the unwritten disenfranchisement of whole groups of people, Native Americans, African Americans, poor whites, immigrants and those with opposing political views.
These efforts, often devious and deadly, continue to ensure that no one votes unless it suits those in power. Instead of facilitating full participation in the election process, voting remains hostage to the past. We tolerate limitations such as reducing the number of polling locations, obstacles of distance and accessibility, specific identification requirements, purges of voter registration rolls, and refusal to accept innovative ways of taking to vote to all citizens. All these exclusions, when all the Constitution requires is that you be a citizen and 18 years of age.
Just because we have all been given the gift to vote, it does not mean that everyone is excited about the gift. When someone gives you something that carries responsibilities or duties, joy is mixed with resistance. Americans resist the gift of voting in appalling numbers.
In 2015, a Google study classified 48.9% of adult Americans as “interested bystanders,” politically informed but unconvinced that their vote matters.
As in so much of life, you cannot enjoy a positive experience by being a bystander. Whether your vote counts as much as you would like it to is beside the point. Since our founding, millions of Americans have dreamed of voting, petitioned, fought and died trying to use this gift that we take so lightly.
The point of expanding the vote, giving the vote, extending the vote, and granting the vote to every citizen, is so that, whatever your situation, you can experience community with all those souls who gave all they had so that you could be a participant in our nation’s future not a bystander.
Thanks, Pat, for detailing how all citizens got the right to vote, their opponents and how because of this we should all vote.
