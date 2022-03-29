My best fishing friend, B.F.F., Elaine Wheat who passed away three years ago would always say, “Sometime they’ll call a war and nobody will come.”
Elaine wrote “Oceans for Emotions" on the faith page of the Victoria Advocate for 38 years, every Saturday. Now, the Victoria Advocate reprints her column on Saturdays on Victoriaadvocate.com, which is the internet version of the newspaper.
I did some research and I found out where the saying about war came from.
In 1914 during World War I, on Christmas Eve, the opposing soldiers went on a truce and did not fight, at least for one day. The soldiers stopped fighting, on their own, and peace reigned over the battlefield, at least for one day.
The line has its origins in an epic poem by Carl Sandburg titled “The People, Yes.”
The poem, which was written in 1936, includes this exchange with a young girl:
The little girl saw her first troop parade and asked,
“What are those?”
“Soldiers.”
“What are soldiers?”
“They are for war. They fight and each tries to kill
as many of the other side as he can.”
The girl held still and studied.
“Do you know…I know something?”
“Yes, what is it you know?”
“Sometime they’ll give a war and nobody will come.”
The saying became very famous during the Vietnam War and was used often.
With all the evil that is going on in the world, the people of Ukraine are suffering daily from the bombs of Russia. Civilians are being killed daily. Even a maternity hospital was bombed. A mother giving birth died along with her baby. A nursing home was bombed and 56 elderly people died. Huge apartment complexes are being destroyed by bombs. Even buildings where the Ukrainians are taking shelter are being bombed.
I know many of my family and friends are praying for the people of Ukraine and sending needed items. Some Americans are taking in Ukrainians into their homes.
How can the people of Ukraine handle all the suffering, pain, destruction and death?
With all of this going on in the world there has been discussion of whether or not this will cause World War III.
I know many of my family and friends are praying for the bombing to end soon.
I often wonder what causes evil. I cannot hardly stand to watch TV and see all the pain and suffering going on.
For sure, I have been praying that the bombing will stop and that there will not be World War III.
I often think of the words my best fishing friend, Elaine Wheat, always said “Sometime they will call a war and nobody will come.”
As I pray, I quietly think to myself, “I hope you are right, Elaine. I hope you are right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.