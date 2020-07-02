We are being asked to consider the fate of the Confederate statue on the square. Some of us want to remove it, notably, the writers of the guest column in the June 12 Victoria Advocate. Others of us want to preserve it.
That statue has been around longer than I have, and I’m in my seventh decade. I’ve driven past it, walked past it and even climbed on it. I’ve always liked the statue. I like that the figure stands on a big chunk of rock, not a marble pedestal. I like that he is afoot, not astride and brandishing a saber as if attacking an enemy. I have always imagined the soldier as returning home from war. In my mind he had answered the call, fought and lost. And now he is coming home, relieved of duty, trudging home with his rifle lowered, tired and yet alive. That’s the image I have carried for years. But, I am rethinking it.
The writers of the piece in the paper paint a very different picture. And it would be careless to dismiss these writers for they are trained historians, “professional historians trained in the history of the U.S. South.” You don’t need me to tell you those are impressive credentials. Well, maybe they are a bit full of it. That aside, they make a strong moral case against those who commissioned the statue and the Confederacy itself. The quotes they selected are damning, severely damning. To pretend otherwise is to be downright stupid.
So today, when I looked again at the face and stance of the soldier, I reconsidered – not the same image I have always carried. I saw that the expression could, indeed, be said to be more stern than worn. Similarly, the stance could be said to be watchful or on guard, not homeward bound. Also I had forgotten the statue’s title, “The Last Stand.” I guess he probably was meant to be defiant and even resisting the Confederacy’s defeat. But the Confederacy did, in fact, lose the war. Let’s own that fact. Let’s not spend generation after generation complaining and moaning about something done by or to our ancestors. Furthermore, let’s face it, those of us who want the statue gone are the loudest these days and seem to be holding sway. So be it. I don’t see much value in re-litigating that war ad infinitum. I, for one, have better uses for my time.
Let’s remove the monument.
But, when we do, let’s not “deposit it” somewhere like some worn out shoe. Let’s not warehouse it for “proper contextualization.” Let’s leave re-education to the Maoists. And, for God’s sake, let’s not replace it – with anything. For a change, let’s try on a little of that empathy we are so quick to accuse the other fellow of lacking. Here’s my preference:
Melt him down, plaques and all. Don’t save even a smidgen. Then grind the metal and the stone – everything, even the lower stones – into powder and scatter the dust – all of it, no souvenirs. – into the wind over the oceans without ceremony and allow the geology of the earth to consume it.
Then let’s see if we can put aside our hatred of each other, our arrogant omniscience, our finger-wagging self-righteousness and stop letting others invent reasons for us to be angry.
