The COVID-19 pandemic has opened a Pandora’s Box of America’s tunnel-vision critics who execrate our government while naively applauding others.
These vociferous armchair quarterbacks need some perspective.
Let’s take South Korea for example, where there is widespread COVID-19 testing and control. The soundbite of the day is, “Why are we not doing what South Korea is doing?”
I concede that America has had a serious deficiency of COVID-19 test kits. When a new test is created in a hurry, its accuracy is unknown. False positive and false negative results are more dangerous than no tests at all.
An early test designed in China had a “false-positive rate of 80.33%” (U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, March). The first rapid testing kits used in Madrid had an accuracy rate of only 30%. They, “… were defective and had failed to correctly diagnose people when tested at hospitals. (The New York Times, March 27).
We still do not know the accuracy of tests manufactured in other countries, but we do know that the tests now available in America were designed by our sagacious scientists at the CDC and have a high level of accuracy.
But the comparisons being made between America and South Korea by our home-grown reprobates are far much more complicated than “test kit availability.”
Consider this: The entire country of South Korea has a population of 50 million. In contrast, the combined population of New York and California is more than 60 million.
It is realistic and achievable for South Korea to implement an emergency protocol to 50 million citizens who appear to respect and/or obey authority.
In contrast, it is vastly more complicated to control the behavior and whereabouts of America’s 320 million people, many of whom do not respect or obey authority.
Now let’s compare the size of these two countries. South Korea is a country of 38,000 square miles. America on the other hand occupies 4 million square miles. It must be less challenging for the government of South Korea to control its country than it is for America’s government to control a country over 100 times the size of South Korea. For the purpose of perspective, you could squeeze seven little South Koreas into one Big Texas.
Another important factor is population density, or how “crammed together” people are. This is of vital importance when trying to contain a pandemic. South Korea has 500 people per square kilometer. Dallas has 3,645; Houston has 3,662; Chicago has 11,943, and Manhattan has a whopping population density of 66,940.
Now, let’s look at face masks. South Korea has 140 face mask producers and all exports were banned early in the pandemic. Despite this, according to Kyodo News on March 9, South Korea has, “… a severe shortage among the public as the nation scrambles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.”
America, on the other hand, imports 90% of our face masks and China manufactures 50% of all face masks in the world. It’s no wonder we have a shortage.
When hastily comparing America to other countries, our myopic back-seat drivers overlook how generous we are as a nation. We invite the world’s “huddled masses yearning to breathe free” to pursue the American Dream. A dream which remains the gold-standard of success. We not only welcome our “non-citizen visitors” from across the border, we provide these guests with over $20 billion dollars a year in government-funded health care.
In contrast, if South Korea’s, “undocumented immigrants,” somehow managed to survive illegal entry while crossing the heavily patrolled “military demarcation line,” they do not get free health care.
In summary, South Korea has secure borders, promotes South Korea first and has not outsourced their manufacturing jobs to China.
Do we really desire to use South Korea as our inspiration?
I guess that depends on whose you ask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.