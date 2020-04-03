Every culture has great stories. Often, these stories are shared verbally. Every organization you’ve ever worked for has hero stories. There are company myths and legends as well. There are stories of people who did something nobody should ever do again and stories where people did amazing things that we encourage others to emulate.
For about three decades, the story of education has been one of failure. It all started with a report called “A Nation At Risk” published in 1983. It was published by the National Commission on Excellence in Education. This commission served under President Reagan and was a national report. It was the first time in the history of our country where public education was called into question as not adequate.
Prior to this report, as a country, we generally believed education was successful. Worse, the report not only indicated public education wasn’t getting the job done, it basically indicated teachers were to blame. In short, it sent a message to our country that public schools were bad places and teachers were at fault. Virtually, every major legislative initiative in the past 30 years has come as a result of this public shift in thinking about education.
Lately, in most of my meetings, I have been encouraging a lot of storytelling. I believe we are in a pivotal moment in education (and society), and every day, I am seeing heroes emerge. Our society needs a new ideology of education. For too many years, public education has been taking a beating, and I am trying to encourage others to tell the story about what has been happening in the past two weeks because I believe it will have a purpose.
Educators had almost no notice about this health scare. I have watched more than 2,000 employees in Victoria ISD come together in the past three weeks and completely redesign a system.
In the first few days, our team came together in the “Apollo 13” style to come up with solutions for problems we had not previously imagined with tools we simply didn’t have. In the middle of the global crisis, we figured out how to continue to feed every child in our community if they need food. We accept every student, regardless of income or even if they are a student in VISD. We’ve deployed staff to help support senior citizens. We’ve deployed resources to get devices into homes for remote instruction. We have completely rebuilt a curriculum to ensure kids have access to education. No state agency stepped in to fix the problem. No federal program jumped in to solve the problem. Our Victoria staff came together and started solving problems within hours of the development.
The truth is that several federal and state policies created multiple roadblocks for us. We figured out how to work through those problems as well. There was no complaining about this, just solutions and super sharp thinking by our staff.
Please keep all of this in mind the next time anybody attempts to convince you schools are better run by mandates from non-educators. Keep all this in mind the next time anyone tells you teachers have it easy or tried to convince you that educators are amongst the smartest, most caring, most ingenious, most creative people in our society. I hope to never hear the phrase, “those who can’t do anything else just go into teaching.” My amazing story to tell is this, get out of the way of an educator and watch in awe at what really happens.
This is not just a story for education. This is a story for our community as well. We need stories of hope and optimism in times of struggle. We need heroes who help us find a path. We need legends because it gives us a glimmer into the best versions of ourselves. I encourage you to tell your stories and encourage others to share their stories of success as well.
