I have made the commitment to keep you apprised of the strategic planning work here. I appreciate the coverage in the Advocate last week around Community Based Accountability. We spent the full day Saturday working through what that means for our district, our community, our teachers and our students. I am excited to continue that work at our next planned meeting.
The strategic planning group is coming together for their last two-day session on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. There are several people from our community that have volunteered and given of their time, efforts and energy to participate in this important work and we will be forever grateful to them for this gift. Our community, our district, and our kids are the ultimate beneficiaries of your gift and on behalf of everyone who benefits – thank you!
Our final two days will be spent largely working on the remaining belief statements and the “findings and directions” report. At the conclusion of our time together, we will work to further define how this work will take shape for the VISD in the next several years. These efforts are part of our commitment to continuous improvement in everything we do at Victoria ISD.
